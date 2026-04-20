11 Year Old Breakout Artist Orly Bekiri Scores Major Radio Wins With New Single 'Strawberry Girl'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ni Music Group proudly announces that 11-year-old pop newcomer Orly Bekiri is making an extraordinary national radio debut with her new single “Strawberry Girl,” which is already generating major momentum across multiple U.S. charts.In only its third official week on the radio, “Strawberry Girl” has delivered a strong launch for any emerging artist this year, earning top tier positions across several respected industry tracking platforms.Radio Highlights — Week of April 15, 2026#27* AC40 Main Chart/National Radio Hits!#17* AC40 Indie Chart/New Music Weekly!5th “Most Increased” AC40/National Radio Hits!#12* AC40 “Up & Coming”/New Music Weekly!7th “Most Added” AC40/National Radio Hits!#20* Top40 “Up & Coming”/New Music Weekly!#15* Mainstream Top30 Chart/IMN!7th “Most Increased” AC40/NMW!#75* Hot100 Chart/New Music Weekly!#28* Top40 Indie Chart/New Music Weekly!These early achievements signal a breakout moment for Bekiri, whose youthful energy, polished vocal delivery, and instantly memorable hooks are resonating with programmers and listeners nationwide. Another solid week at radio delivered strong across the board gains, reinforcing the record’s fast building traction - a rare and powerful indicator of programmer confidence and early listener demand.This level of unanimous upward movement strongly suggests that “Strawberry Girl” is shaping into a major hit. Momentum continues to accelerate as the track expands its footprint across Adult Contemporary and Mainstream formats.At just 11 years old, Orly Bekiri is quickly emerging as one of the youngest artists to make a measurable impact on Adult Contemporary and Mainstream radio formats. “Strawberry Girl” blends bright pop production with a fresh, feel-good message — a combination that has helped the track stand out among new releases this spring. Her vibrant sound, natural charisma, and standout vocal talent have positioned her as one of 2026’s most exciting young breakout acts. Her debut single “Strawberry Girl” marks the start of a promising career already gaining national attention.Ni Music Group is a forward-thinking independent label dedicated to developing young, genre defining talent and delivering high quality music to global audiences. With a focus on artist first strategy and innovative promotion, Ni Music Group supports emerging voices across pop, contemporary, and crossover genres.The video is available on her official website: www.orlybekiri.com

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