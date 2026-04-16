Pacific Service Credit Union Named Presenting Sponsor of Concord’s 2026 Music & Market Series

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Service Credit Union has been named the presenting sponsor of the City of Concord’s 2026 Music & Market Series. The annual community event brings live entertainment and local flavor to the heart of downtown Concord, running weekly from June 4 through September 24, 2026, at Todos Santos Plaza.The Music & Market Series features 17 free Thursday night concerts designed to provide accessible, family-friendly entertainment for residents and visitors alike. Drawing thousands of attendees each week, the gathering allows guests to explore a bustling farmers market and support local vendors before settling in for an evening of live music under the stars.“Supporting the Music & Market Series reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve,” said Kristin Peterson, AVP, Corporate Impact and Community Engagement at Pacific Service Credit Union. “These concerts create meaningful moments by bringing people together, supporting local businesses and celebrating the spirit of Concord. We are honored to be part of an event that makes such a positive impact in our community.”Serving as the presenting sponsor aligns with Pacific Service Credit Union’s ongoing investments in regional initiatives. The sponsorship highlights a continued focus on enhancing quality of life, strengthening local partnerships, and creating inclusive opportunities for community engagement.About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of over 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, it is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service Credit Union its highest 5-Star rating. In addition, it has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 10 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on supporting organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services and disaster relief. For more information, visit: https://www.pacificservice.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.