Spartanburg Regional Partners with Neuro Rehab VR to Provide Smart Therapy in its Rehab Centers

Spartanburg Regional Physical Therapist Trying out the Smart Therapy Complete Solution Using the Smart Therapy Complete Solution to check therapy notes Using Smart Therapy for Physical Therapy

With Neuro Rehab VR’s program, we will get a true picture of what a patient can do and how we’ll be able to guide them through future therapy” — Kay Hill

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is advancing rehabilitation services through its use of Neuro Rehab VR’s Smart Therapy Solution. The health system is bringing immersive, functional therapy experiences to patients across multiple care settings. As highlighted in a recent Discover Health feature, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists across the system are using immersive therapy to meet patients rehab needs. The device, The Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution, supports recovery through engaging, real-world rehabilitation experiences.

Earlier this year, therapists at Spartanburg Medical Center began using virtual reality-based therapy to help accelerate recovery and bring practical daily-life activities into the clinical setting. The initiative was made possible through a partnership with Neuro Rehab VR, supported by $127,000 in grant funding from the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

Neuro Rehab VR’s Smart Therapy™ platform allows clinicians to guide patients through immersive therapy activities designed to support functional movement, coordination, and engagement. Patients are able to practice tasks such as walking, reaching, grasping, and activities of daily living within a safe, controlled clinical environment.

“Part of our role is to drive innovation that truly transforms patient care,” said Polly Edwards-Padgett, executive director of the Spartanburg Regional Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to bring advanced tools, like VR rehabilitation, to patients.”

Kay Hill, director of Acute Care and IRF Rehabilitation Services, emphasized the clinical impact of the program, noting that the technology provides therapists with additional insight into patient ability while helping guide individualized treatment plans. The system enables clinicians to tailor therapy experiences based on each patient’s needs and progression, creating a more personalized rehabilitation journey.

At the time of publication, Spartanburg Regional reported that four Neuro Rehab VR programs were active across the system:

Spartanburg Medical Center, Church Street acute care

Spartanburg Medical Center, Mary Black acute care and IRF

Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Rehabilitation, Mary Black Campus

Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Rehabilitation, Pediatrics

“We’re honored to work alongside clinical teams like Spartanburg Regional who are committed to pushing rehabilitation forward,” said Veena Somareddy, CEO of Neuro Rehab VR. “When therapists share real-time feedback from patient care, it helps us continue improving our solution in meaningful ways. That collaboration is what helps create better experiences for both clinicians and patients.”

As healthcare organizations continue to look for ways to improve engagement, personalize care, and expand access to functional therapy, Spartanburg Regional’s implementation reflects a growing shift toward innovative solutions that support both clinicians and patients across the continuum of care.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a smart rehab solution provider that leverages AI, immersive therapeutic activities, and clinical insights to redefine patient engagement, streamline clinician workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. Its Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution combines gamified, personalized therapy with AI-driven automation to help care teams deliver engaging rehabilitation experiences.

About Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, serving communities across the Upstate region. The system includes multiple hospitals, outpatient centers, and specialized care programs, offering a full continuum of services from acute care and rehabilitation to primary and specialty care. With a strong focus on innovation, patient-centered outcomes, and community health, Spartanburg Regional continues to invest in advanced technologies and clinical programs that enhance care delivery and support recovery across all stages of treatment.

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