Kanthos Limited Launches Kanthos House, a Publishing Imprint Dedicated to Health Education and Consumer Clarity

Kanthos House — Where knowledge meets purpose

The UK-based supplement company extends its commitment to transparency beyond the product — into knowledge.

Free choice begins with understanding — and understanding rarely lives on the surface. We believe informed people make better decisions, and better decisions deserve better information.” — Raham Alsawadi, Founder, Kanthos Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Kanthos Limited, the UK-based purpose-led company working to raise standards in the food supplement industry, today announces the launch of Kanthos House — a dedicated publishing imprint focused on health education, informed decision-making, and consumer literacy.

The imprint represents a natural extension of what Kanthos was built to do. Since its founding, Kanthos has operated on the conviction that the supplement industry's most persistent problem is not formulation — it is communication. Consumers are routinely presented with information designed to impress rather than inform, to sell rather than educate. Kanthos House was created to address that gap directly, through books and resources that place the reader's understanding above all else.

Kanthos House publishes across the breadth of health and everyday wellbeing — from supplement literacy and nutrition to energy management, stress, recovery, and the daily decisions that shape long-term health. Its titles are written for the informed consumer: practical, evidence-grounded, and free from commercial agenda.

Kanthos House titles are available through the Kanthos Library. Selected titles are distributed internationally through major retail and library channels.

Kanthos House is open to authors whose work aligns with its editorial values of clarity, honesty, and genuine service to the reader. Publishing and media enquiries are welcomed at house@kanthos.com and media@kanthos.com respectively.

Further information is available at house.kanthos.com.

About Kanthos Limited

Kanthos Limited is a UK-based, purpose-led company committed to raising standards in the food supplement industry through transparent formulation, honest communication, and consumer education. Its supplement brand, VitaV, and its publishing imprint, Kanthos House, together reflect its founding belief that people are better served when information is accessible, balanced, and placed in proper context.

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