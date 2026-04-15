National student lending leaders convene in Alexandria, VA, amid major policy changes.

iiBIG's 17th Annual Education Finance and Loan Symposium

iiBIG announces its 17th Annual Education Finance & Loan Symposium to address higher education funding shifts and the future of student lending.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Institute for Business Information and Growth (iiBIG) announces its 17th Annual Education Finance and Loan Symposium, a premier national forum convening senior leaders across higher education, finance, government, and technology at a pivotal moment for the U.S. student lending system.The 2026 Symposium will be chaired by Dr. Wayne Johnson, former COO of Federal Student Aid, U.S. Department of Education, and Honorary Chair of the event, bringing distinguished leadership and deep expertise in federal student aid to this year’s convening.The 2026 Symposium will also feature Mark Kantrowitz, President of Cerebly Inc., one of the nation’s leading experts in student financial aid, as our keynote speaker. Together, their leadership and insights will help shape the important discussions influencing the future of education finance.Sweeping federal reforms under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—taking full effect in 2026—are rapidly reshaping how higher education is financed, repaid, and regulated, prompting a system-wide reset across the education finance landscape.Theme: The New Student Lending (Dis)Order: Strategy for a New RealityThis year’s theme reflects both disruption and opportunity. “Disorder” captures the uncertainty created by policy shifts and structural changes, while “strategy for a new reality” emphasizes the need for innovation, adaptability, and forward-looking leadership.“We are at an inflection point in student lending,” said Juliana Araujo, President of iiBIG. “This Symposium is designed to help leaders not only navigate disruption, but shape the future of access, affordability, and student success.”Key Issues Shaping the ConversationThe Symposium will explore the most critical developments redefining student finance, including:The transition to new federal repayment structures, including RAPThe elimination of Grad PLUS and evolving borrowing limitsThe impact of lifetime federal loan capsThe return of collections and heightened portfolio risk managementIncreasing regulatory and tax complexityInstitutional innovation, including income-share agreements and alternative financing modelsA Platform for Strategy, Insight, and ActionAs uncertainty becomes the new norm, the Symposium offers a high-level platform for leaders and higher education financial aid administrators to:Gain practical strategies and actionable insights into policy and market trendsShape and influence critical discussions across the education finance sectorSpot and leverage emerging opportunitiesForge strategic partnerships that will define the future of student lendingThe event will convene a curated group of senior executives, policymakers, lenders, investors, and innovators across the education finance ecosystem. For over 16 years, iiBIG has served as a trusted national convener, bringing together senior leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to tackle the most pressing challenges—and opportunities—shaping education finance. This symposium builds on that legacy, offering a proven platform where insight leads to action and collaboration creates impact.The Symposium will convene a distinguished group of leaders representing the full spectrum of the education finance ecosystem, including federal and state agencies, leading nonprofits, major financial institutions, capital markets firms, and innovative fintech platforms. Participating organizations include the U.S. Department of Education (Federal Student Aid), Cerebly, Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), Stradley Ronon, MPOWER Financing, the Cato Institute, and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA).Industry and market perspectives will be represented by organizations such as Credible, Campus Door, the Student Freedom Initiative, College Ave Student Loans, Deutsche Bank, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). The program also features leadership from higher education and mission-driven organizations, including the Virginia Community College System, the National College Attainment Network, the Institute of Student Loan Advisors (TISLA), and the National Student Clearinghouse, among many others shaping the future of student lending, access, and affordability.Current SponsorsGold SponsorsCredible, Yrefy, Stradley Ronon, U.S. Education Finance GroupSilver SponsorsCollege Avenue, Lexis Nexis, Axiom, Goal SolutionsCo-SponsorsCampusdoor, LendKey, MPOWER, KBRA, RislaEvent DetailsEvent: 17th Annual Education Finance and Loan SymposiumHost: International Institute for Business Information and Growth (iiBIG)Location: AKA Hotel, Alexandria, VirginiaDate: May 14-15, 2026Participation & Media InquiriesA limited number of media and qualified participants will be granted access.For registration and more information visit About iiBIGThe International Institute for Business Information and Growth (iiBIG), founded in 2006, is a leading convening platform that has, for nearly two decades, advanced dialogue at the intersection of education finance, healthcare, housing, policy, and innovation—bringing together senior leaders to address complex challenges and drive impactful, scalable solutions.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.