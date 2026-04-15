Fractional Executive Connection Hosts April 29th LinkedIn Live Event: What’s Slowing Your Business Down & How to Fix It

LinkedIn Live with Fractional Executive Connection Fractional Executive Connection

LinkedIn Live event will help business owners & hiring leaders identify hidden bottlenecks and explore practical solutions through fractional executive support

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractional Executive Connection announced it will host a LinkedIn Live event on April 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET titled “What’s Slowing Your Business Down and How to Fix It.” The live online event will bring together experienced executives and business experts to discuss common obstacles that prevent companies from growing and operating efficiently.

The event is designed for business owners, founders, and HR hiring managers who are facing growth challenges, operational inefficiencies, unclear priorities, or difficulty executing strategic initiatives. Attendees will gain practical insight into how to identify the real constraints slowing a business down and how to address them without defaulting to expensive full-time hires.

Many companies are working harder than ever but still struggling with stalled growth, operational drag, unclear priorities, and inconsistent execution. Rather than assuming the answer is more effort, more meetings, or another full-time hire, the April 29 event will focus on how to identify the true constraint inside the business and address it with the right support. The session is designed to help leaders pinpoint what is really slowing momentum and what practical steps can create progress faster.

The LinkedIn Live event can be viewed here:

https://www.linkedin.com/events/7450274868488630273?viewAsMember=true

During the LinkedIn Live session, attendees will hear practical guidance on four common areas where businesses often get stuck: growth, operations, strategy, and execution. The discussion will address issues such as inconsistent lead flow, inefficient processes, reactive decision-making, and the lack of follow-through that often keep strong ideas from producing results. The goal is to help business leaders understand that they do not need to fix everything at once. They need to identify the right problem first and focus on the change most likely to unlock momentum.

“Most businesses are not stuck because leaders are not working hard enough,” said Shirley Cress Dudley, founder of Fractional Executive Connection. “They are often slowed by one or two hidden bottlenecks in growth, operations, strategy, or execution. This event is designed to help leaders identify those issues and understand how the right executive support can help solve them faster.”

The live discussion will cover four of the most common areas where businesses get stuck:

* Growth challenges, including inconsistent lead flow and pipeline issues

* Operational inefficiencies, including excessive manual work and process breakdowns

* Strategic misalignment, including lack of priorities and reactive decision-making

* Execution problems, including too many ideas and not enough follow-through

In addition to a short presentation from Shirley Cress Dudley, the event will feature perspectives from experts within the Fractional Executive Connection community who work directly with businesses in these areas every day.

About Fractional Executive Connection

FractionalExecutiveConnection.com is a platform designed to connect businesses with experienced executives who can step in on a fractional, interim, advisory, or project basis. The platform helps companies access seasoned leadership talent without the cost and commitment of a full-time executive hire.

For business owners and founders, fractional executive support can provide experienced leadership exactly where it is needed most, whether the challenge involves growth, operations, finance, marketing, HR, strategy, or technology. This model can be especially useful for companies that need senior-level expertise but are not ready for the cost, risk, or long-term commitment of a full-time executive hire. For HR hiring managers, Fractional Executive Connection offers a flexible way to fill leadership gaps, stabilize key functions, support strategic initiatives, and bring specialized expertise into the organization during periods of growth, transition, restructuring, or change.

For HR hiring managers and leadership teams, Fractional Executive Connection can also serve as a practical talent solution when a company needs executive-level support but is not ready to make a permanent hire. This can be especially valuable during periods of transition, restructuring, rapid growth, budget constraints, leadership gaps, or special projects. The platform does not charge for direct contact with the fractional executives.

Benefits of working with fractional executives may include:

* Access to experienced leadership on a flexible basis

* Reduced overhead compared to full-time executive hiring

* Support for urgent priorities and specialized business needs

* Added strategic direction and execution accountability

* A practical way to bridge leadership gaps during growth or transition

As more companies look for agile ways to solve business problems and manage talent strategically, fractional leadership continues to gain traction as a practical option for organizations that need expertise, flexibility, and results.

The April 29 event also reflects the broader mission of Fractional Executive Connection: to help organizations better understand how flexible executive talent can solve meaningful business problems. As more companies look for agile ways to access senior-level expertise, fractional executives are becoming an increasingly practical option for addressing urgent priorities, accelerating execution, and supporting business performance without adding unnecessary overhead.

To learn more about Fractional Executive Connection, visit:

https://fractionalexecutiveconnection.com

If you are a fractional executive, looking for community, go to https://www.skool.com/fractionalexecutivecommunity/about

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