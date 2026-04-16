Alice & Bob hires more than 100 employees in 7 months even as overall labour market slows

While much of the tech sector is slowing, we’re hiring for roles that didn’t exist a few years ago. That’s changing where we find talent and how people move into quantum from adjacent industries.” — Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture at Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob , a leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, has hired more than 100 employees in seven months – taking its headcount to 251 and completing its hiring plan 30% faster than scheduled.Announced in September 2025 with a June 2026 target, the hiring plan was completed ahead of schedule. The recruitment drive supports R&D and commercial growth reflecting the company’s next phase of scaling.The milestone comes as France’s broader labour market slows, with hiring levels 30% below pre-pandemic benchmarks (LinkedIn Labour Market Report, January 2026), and amid continued layoffs across the global tech sector, highlighting the quantum sector as a rare source of new job creation.English is the company’s working language, reducing friction for international hires and supporting global recruitment. Paris is increasingly seen as an attractive alternative to the US, particularly as uncertainty grows around research funding and tech hiring.Beyond location, candidates are drawn by the opportunity to work on a distinctive approach to fault-tolerant quantum computing and to contribute to one of the most ambitious challenges in modern science.“While much of the tech sector is slowing, we’re hiring for roles that didn’t exist a few years ago. That’s changing where we find talent and how people move into quantum from adjacent industries.” said Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture at Alice & Bob.New roles emerging in quantumWhile global hiring remains subdued in advanced economies (down 20%-35% pre-pandemic levels (LinkedIn Labour Market Report, January 2026), the quantum sector is creating entirely new roles.At Alice & Bob, the majority of new hires are in highly specialised technical roles that have only recently emerged spanning both physics and engineering. These include quantum algorithm researchers, quantum software engineers, quantum compilation scientists, quantum machine learning specialists, quantum error correction specialists, quantum experimentalists, firmware engineers, cryo-hardware engineers, superconducting material engineers, quantum nanofabrication engineers, parametric amplification experts and quantum application experimentalists.Many of these hires come from academia or adjacent industries such as semiconductors and advanced electronics, reflecting how quantum is reshaping career pathways for scientific and engineering talent, including technicians.Approximately one-third of Alice & Bob employees hold a PhD (79) and combine expertise from leading academic institutions and industry including quantum physics, semiconductors, cryogenics and high-performance computing.Competing globally for talentAlice & Bob recruits globally, bringing together a team representing 31 nationalities, with particularly strong representation from France, Italy, and Germany. The company draws talent from leading institutions including École Normale Supérieure, École Polytechnique, ETH Zurich, Swiss Federal Technology Institute of Lausanne, University of Oxford, Yale University, and Politecnico di Milano.Looking aheadAlice & Bob expects hiring to continue at pace as it executes against its roadmap to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer, Graphene. Graphene will feature 100 high-fidelity logical qubits, capable of demonstrating quantum advantage in early industrial use cases.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding and employs more than 200 people.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.