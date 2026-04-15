Co-Op Command Relaunches its Expert Co-Op Management Solutions for Automotive Dealerships Nationwide

Give us your burden of co-op management.

The Problem Co-Op Command Solves, What Co-Op Command Delivers, and Why Dealerships Choose Co-Op Command

We are the original and best at dealership co-op management. Our mission is to help car dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds while maintaining complete compliance with OEM requirements.” — Brenda Finch, Partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Op Command, a division of 4040 Group, LLC, today announced the relaunch of its comprehensive co-op management platform designed to help automotive dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds and drive measurable results.The Problem Co-Op Command SolvesAutomotive dealerships leave millions of dollars on the table each year due to inefficient co-op fund management, missed compliance requirements, and complex claims processes. Co-Op Command addresses these pain points with expert guidance, streamlined processes, and proven strategies that have helped dealerships recover unclaimed co-op opportunities.What Co-Op Command DeliversCo-Op Command specializes in:• Expert Co-Op Fund Management – Strategic planning and optimization of co-op marketing budgets• Flawless Claims Submissions – Accurate, timely claims processing that maximizes approvals• Accounting Friendly Month-End Reporting & Compliance – Complete documentation and regulatory compliance• Revenue Recovery – Identification and recovery of unclaimed co-op opportunities• Ongoing Partnership – Dedicated support and consultation throughout the yearWhy Dealerships Choose Co-Op CommandWith over 15 years of experience in automotive co-op management, Co-Op Command brings unmatched expertise and dedication to every client relationship. The team's commitment to precision, ethics, and results has earned the trust of dealerships nationwide."We exist to ensure that co-op is used efficiently, effectively, and ethically," said Brenda, Finch, Founder of Co-Op Command. "We are the original and best at dealership co-op management. Our mission is to help car dealerships tap into the full potential of their co-op marketing funds while maintaining complete compliance with OEM requirements."Key Features of CoopCommand.comThe newly launched website ( www.CoopCommand.com ) provides:• Free Audit Offer – Dealerships can request a complimentary co-op management audit• Expert Consultation – Direct access to the Co-Op Command team for personalized guidance• Proven Track Record – Testimonials and case studies from satisfied dealership clientsNationwide ServiceCo-Op Command serves dealerships across the United States, providing remote consultation and management services. The team works with dealerships of all sizes, from single-location operations to multi-store groups.AvailabilityCo-Op Command is available for consultation during business hours (9 AM – 5 PM, Monday-Friday) and on-call support for urgent matters. Dealerships can reach the team at:• Phone: 713-478-2093• Email: brenda@4040group.com or brent@4040Group.com• Website: www.CoopCommand.com About Co-Op CommandCo-Op Command is a division of 4040 Group, LLC, specializing in automotive co-op management solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has over 15 years of experience helping dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds through expert management, compliance, and strategic planning.For more information, visit www.CoopCommand.com or contact brenda@4040group.com.Media ContactBrenda FinchCo-Op CommandDivision of 4040 Group, LLCPhone: 713-478-2093Email: brenda@4040group.comWebsite: www.CoopCommand.com

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