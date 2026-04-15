MARIA CECILIA CONDER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Maria Cecilia Conder at their annual awards gala at the Plaza hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Maria Cecilia Conder as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Maria Cecilia Conder will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Maria Cecilia Conder as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than four decades of experience, Ms. Maria Cecilia Conder has firmly established herself as a distinguished leader in the art and luxury jewelry sectors. A dynamic and results-driven professional, she is widely recognized as a respected art collector, arts advocate, CEO Emeritus-Founder, and philanthropic force in her hometown of Sarasota, Florida. Her lifelong dedication to fine art and ultra-luxury aesthetics reflects both refined expertise and an enduring passion for cultural stewardship.Ms. Conder’s professional journey is rooted in discipline, creativity, and resilience. She began her career as a dancer and cultural ambassador with The Bayanihan Philippine National Dance Company, where she cultivated teamwork, artistic excellence, and global cultural appreciation. Her drive and work ethic soon led her into the luxury sector, where she became a top Cartier sales ambassador, recognized for her professionalism, client acumen, and elevated presentation. Building on this success, she later founded her own art consulting firm, guided by a vision to elevate and redefine engagement within the art industry.Art collecting has long been a defining passion, inspired by her parents and nurtured over a lifetime. For Ms. Conder, collecting is more than acquisition. It is a thoughtful practice rooted in discernment, historical awareness, and an appreciation for masterful craftsmanship. Her depth of knowledge and enthusiasm are evident in her collaborations with artists, collectors, and industry professionals alike.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Conder earned her BA from De La Salle University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Conder has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recognized as LinkedIn's Top 100 Inspirational and Influential Filipinos, Top 250 Rising Stars & Upcoming Influencers in 2023, and Top 100 Global Thought Leaders three years in a row. She earned 10 Top Community Badges on LinkedIn, including Arts Administration, Thought Leadership, Servant Leadership, Collaborative Leadership, and Transformational Leadership, among others. The Sarasota Board of County Commissioners recently appointed her as a Commissioner to the Historical Commission. In 2024, she was selected as IAOTP’s Top Board Member of the Year in Fine Arts. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year.Beyond her professional success, Ms. Conder is widely admired for her philanthropic leadership. Since 2019, she has served as a Board Member at Large for The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Arts Advocates, one of Florida’s longest active arts organizations. She initiated and co-chaired the organization’s most successful exhibition featuring the Florida Highwaymen, attended by more than 1,000 art enthusiasts and collectors. She and her husband, Richard Conder, donated five original Florida Highwaymen masterpieces which are permanently exhibited at the Arts Advocates Gallery.The Florida Highwaymen were a group of twenty-six African American landscape artists who, during the 1950s, were denied access to traditional galleries and instead sold their artwork along Florida highways directly from their car trunks. In 2004, they were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in recognition of their cultural impact and artistic legacy.Ms. Conder’s philanthropic reach extends further. She is an active member of Impact100SRQ, an all-women’s charitable organization, and serves as an Ambassador for the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance. She supports numerous charitable initiatives, including EasterSeals of Sarasota, the Sarasota Garden Club, Wounded Warriors, New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital. She also donated her professional appraisal services to evaluate forty- three pieces within the private art collection of the Sarasota condominium where she resides, helping secure county certification and official recognition for Sarasota artists represented in the collection. Additionally, she remains active in Philippine nonprofit organizations, including the Philippine Women’s University, her high school alma mater.Looking back, Ms. Conder attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her husband, Richard, and indulging in her love for the arts. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the field.For more information, please visit: https://mariaceciliaconder.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.

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