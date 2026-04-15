Your Digital Freshwater Tacklebox: Maryland DNR Offers Resources to Catch Trout, Bass, and More

April 15, 2026

Fishing at Conowingo Dam, photo by Vella Kendall submitted to the 2019 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Whether a lifelong Marylander or a first-time visitor, anglers are drawn to the quiet magic of a spring morning on our beautiful waters. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to enjoy our state’s unique freshwater fisheries and offers several online resources available to help make every fishing adventure memorable.

With spring weather here and trout season in full swing, any fishing trip should start with a visit to DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries Division website, which links directly to programs like Tidal Bass, Coldwater Fisheries, and Youth Fishing.

Here are resources to check before heading out on the water.

Image from Maryland DNR’s interactive map of public fishing access.

Public Access Map: Find Your Perfect Fishing Spot

Anglers searching for a new spot should check out the Public Angler Access Map, an interactive map that shows access locations, waterbodies, fish species available, amenities, as well as regulation and license information. Best viewed on desktop, filtering options can help to zero in on what you want to catch and where you can catch it.

Fishing Lakes and Ponds: Deep Dive into Maryland’s Impoundments

Maryland impoundments range from 1-acre community ponds to 3,900-acre Deep Creek Lake. The Fishing Lakes and Ponds interactive map steers you to all the possibilities. Largemouth bass and sunfish species are present in virtually every one, while smallmouth bass, yellow perch, walleye, northern pike, tiger muskie, and striped bass are found in select waters. The map also lets you use DNR’s latest survey data to get a snapshot of the populations in the waterway you’re planning to fish.

Detailed information on Maryland lakes and ponds can be found on the individual regional pages.

Regional Information: Get Tips for Your Local Area

Maryland is divided into five freshwater management regions, each organized to help you discover your next favorite fishing destination. Selecting the link for your region of interest from the main page will guide you to a dedicated regional page highlighting popular waters and the unique fisheries they support.

Visitors can click on the photos for more detailed information about these locations, and contact information for each Regional Fisheries Manager is conveniently provided at the bottom of every regional page.

Rules and Licenses: Know Before You Go

An important step before fishing is reviewing applicable regulations and purchasing a freshwater fishing license and a trout stamp (for anyone more than 15 years old).

At 14 cents per day for a 365-day license and trout stamp, freshwater fishing remains one of the most affordable outdoor pastimes. The purchase of licenses, fishing tackle, boats, and marine fuel directly funds our fish and wildlife conservation work, the operation of our hatcheries, and fish stocking efforts.

Trout Fishing: A Spring Tradition

Trout fishing is a popular pastime in Maryland, with anglers pursuing wild and stocked trout. The Trout Fishing page highlights wild trout and the management approaches used to protect these sensitive resources.

For anglers pursuing stocked trout, the Trout Stocking page is your go-to source. Here you can find the monthly Stocking Schedule PDF for an outlook on the whole stocking season. Stocking traditionally begins in February, in the eastern half of the state, and in March in Garrett and Allegany counties. Stocking continues into May for the central and western regions.

For stocking updates, including locations, check the following resources:

Online Table : The trout stocking table, located on the Trout Stocking webpage, is updated on days stocking occurs, around 3:00 pm, and includes the date, county, waterbody, number, and species of trout (RB = rainbow, GN = golden rainbow, and BN = brown), and applicable regulation.

Trout Stocking Location Map : Find waters stocked with trout near you on a map showing the last date a waterbody was stocked.

Social Media: Weekly updates are posted on Fridays on Facebook and X during stocking season.

Phone Update: Anglers may call 800-688-3467 and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update when stocking is in progress (usually updated on Fridays).

Take Your Resources On The Go!

For instant information on your mobile device, don’t forget to download the MD Outdoors app, available from the Google Play Store or the App Store. The Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing is also a great resource to have on hand to check rules, find fishing spots, learn fish identification, and more. Pick up a printed copy at your local tackle shop or DNR license center.