ALIVE Podcast Network Names 'Podcasts to Watch' Spotlighting 5 Breakout Shows Driving Culture, Career, and Conversation

Podcasts to Watch

ALIVE Podcast Network names 5 “Podcasts to Watch,” spotlighting culture-shifting shows & fueling the Black creative economy through creator-first monetization.

We don’t follow culture—we build it” — Angel N. Livas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network today announced its latest “Podcasts to Watch” list, highlighting five standout shows across education, relationships, healthcare, business, and culture—each selected for its ability to spark meaningful dialogue and meet the growing demand for content that delivers both depth and real-world impact.

As audiences move away from passive listening and toward purpose-driven content, ALIVE continues to lead with intention—curating programming that reflects how people are actually living, working, and evolving today.

The newly released list includes:

* The Exit Interview: A Podcast for Black Educators — An award-winning, long-form storytelling platform documenting the lived experiences of Black educators nationwide. Through deeply personal and politically grounded conversations, the show explores why Black educators enter the field, what sustains them, and what ultimately leads many to leave—offering critical insight into educator retention and the future of education.

* The Lovers Society — Hosted by Marissa Nelson, an award-winning relationship and sex therapist, this podcast explores intimacy, connection, and the realities of modern relationships. Through conversations on communication, desire, stress, and trust, the show provides listeners with a deeper understanding of how to build and sustain meaningful partnerships.

* BLKGirl Ambition — A podcast and professional community for high-achieving women navigating corporate America and entrepreneurship. Featuring unfiltered conversations with executives, founders, and cultural leaders, the show delivers actionable insight on ambition, leadership, and wellness—centering the experiences of Black women.

* White Coats & Real Talk — Hosted by Dr. Angel White, Family Nurse Practitioner, entrepreneur, and educator, this podcast dives into the real journeys of Black healthcare professionals. Through candid conversations on success, systemic challenges, and career navigation, the show offers both inspiration and practical perspective for those within—and beyond—the healthcare industry.

* More Than A Title — A podcast featuring top voices in marketing and sales, focused on the real stories behind professional success. Each episode explores the pivotal moments, challenges, and decisions that shape how leaders think, lead, and grow—offering listeners both insight and strategy they can apply to their own careers.

All featured podcasts are available across major audio platforms—including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeartRadio—as well as on the ALIVE Podcast Network app. Expanding beyond audio, The Lovers Society also anchors ALIVE’s growing connected TV presence on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV and the ALIVE Media app - offering a more immersive, visual experience for relationship-centered content.

Across ALIVE’s CTV platforms, viewers can further explore original series like ALIVE & WELL, designed to center the mind, body, and spirit, and Healing Conversations, where guests share practical ways to heal—out loud and without pretense.

“We don’t follow culture—we build it,” said Angel N. Livas, Founder and CEO of ALIVE Podcast Network. “And right now, we’re in overdrive—creating real opportunities for our creators to monetize and expand their reach in ways that weren’t previously accessible. We’re not just amplifying voices—we’re building infrastructure around them.”

That commitment extends beyond distribution. Through its subscription model on the ALIVE Podcast Network app, listeners directly contribute to the creators they value—with half of every paid subscription going to the host they choose to support.

“This isn’t just ecosystem building—it’s economy building.”

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About ALIVE Podcast Network

The ALIVE Podcast Network is a category-defining media-tech ecosystem where content, community, and distribution intersect. Founded by Angel N. Livas, ALIVE was built to ensure creators—particularly Black creators—retain ownership of their narratives while accessing the infrastructure needed to scale.

Through its proprietary platform, ALIVE distributes podcasts across all major audio platforms while also powering a growing connected TV presence on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV—extending storytelling beyond listening into immersive viewing experiences. With a catalog of over 100 podcasts, ALIVE provides end-to-end support across production, distribution, audience development, and monetization.

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