IGY Simpson Bay Marina & IGY Yacht Club Isle de Sol Awarded Prestigious Blue Flag Certification

We’re delighted to have both IGY marinas now accredited by Blue Flag.” — Fleur Hermanides, President of EPIC St. Maarten’s Board

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Island Global Yachting (IGY) Simpson Bay Marina and IGY Yacht Club Isle de Sol Marina on the island of St. Maarten are proud to announce that they have been awarded the internationally recognized Blue Flag—one of the world’s most respected voluntary eco‑labels for beaches, marinas, and sustainable tourism operators. The Blue Flag Program is locally operated by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten Foundation, although it is an international award overseen by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE); the Blue Flag program sets stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria, and is awarded only to locations that maintain these high standards continuously. The Blue Flag program aims to connect the public with their coastal environment while promoting education, sustainability, and responsible tourism.“Receiving the Blue Flag is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Andy Caballero, General Manager at Simpson Bay Marina & Yacht Club Isle de Sol. “This achievement reflects our commitment to sustainability, responsible marine operations, and protecting the natural environment that makes Simpson Bay such a special place. We’re proud to uphold these world‑class standards and continue improving the guest experience for everyone who visits our marina.”Fleur Hermanides, President of EPIC St. Maarten’s Board added “We’re delighted to have both IGY marinas now accredited by Blue Flag. Back in 2008, IGY Isle de Sol was our first Blue Flag site on Sint Maarten. Sadly, hurricane Irma in 2017 put a halt to all local eco-labels while the island rebuilt and overcame the pandemic impact shortly thereafter. This is therefore quite a milestone, overcoming all set backs, especially considering that accreditation criteria have become more stringent over the years. We also would like to recognise IGY for their support of EPIC throughout the years, not just with the eco-labels, but also as a great partner with many of our projects. In addition, EPIC would like to extend gratitude to the Ministry of VROMI for its support of eco-labels on Sint Maarten”.Simpson Bay Marina is especially proud to receive the Blue Flag certification for the very first time, marking an exciting milestone in the property’s commitment to environmental excellence. This milestone represents not only a significant accomplishment for the marina but also a testament to the collective commitment of staff who dedicate themselves to elevating standards, enhancing sustainable practices, and constantly striving to do better. Achieving this award underscores Simpson Bay Marina’s growing leadership in sustainable marina operations and its dedication to protecting the natural beauty of the bay while delivering a guest experience in excellence.This recognition also builds on the strong environmental track record within IGY Marina’s broader marina portfolio, as Yacht Club Isle de Sol has previously earned the Blue Flag award. By continuing to uphold the rigorous criteria that define the Blue Flag program, Yacht Club Isle de Sol demonstrates consistent excellence year after year. Their ongoing commitment and repeated recognition help set a benchmark across the region and reinforce the company’s long‑term dedication to responsible marine stewardship.“We are incredibly proud of the Simpson Bay Marina team for earning this prestigious recognition,” said Brian Deher, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Marina Operations. “The Blue Flag award underscores our company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and delivering a best‑in‑class marina experience. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and reinforces our promise to uphold the highest standards across all our properties.”Nestled in the vibrant dual‑nation island of St. Maarten, Simpson Bay Marina offers access to one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic and desirable destinations. St. Maarten is celebrated for its crystal‑clear waters, thriving marine life, rich cultural diversity, and exceptional dining and nightlife. Whether visitors arrive by land or sea, the island offers a unique blend of Dutch and French heritage, warm tropical climate, and an array of activities—from sailing and snorkeling to shopping, spa experiences, and scenic island exploration—making it a standout location for boaters and travelers worldwide.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers across 24 destinations and 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten FoundationEnvironmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten Foundation is an Affiliate founded in 2007 of the independent non-profit EPIC, with the mission of protecting the Caribbean environment through research and community-based actions. EPIC is a results-driven organization that works on challenging, under-addressed issues through holistic programs resulting in strategic community-based actions. By recognizing the connections between ecological health, economic vitality, and the quality of life for Sint Maarten residents, EPIC’s work supports the vision of Caribbean communities leading the way towards a more resilient and sustainable future for everyone. To learn more about EPIC and its Caribbean initiatives visit our website at www.epicislands.org or find EPIC islands on social media.

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