O’Connor & Associates launches official TikTok account.

O’Connor & Associates launches official TikTok account to educate property owners ahead of Texas protest deadline.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --O’Connor & Associates, a leading property tax consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of its official account on TikTok, @OconnorPropertyTax. This new platform will provide property owners with accessible, timely insights into property taxes, and the appeals process.Through short-form video content, O’Connor & Associates aims to simplify complex property tax topics and empower property owners to make informed decisions. Followers can expect expert tips, deadline reminders, and answers to frequently asked questions all delivered in an engaging and easy-to-understand format.This announcement comes at a critical time for Texas property owners. The deadline to file a property tax protest in Texas is May 15, making it essential for homeowners to review their property valuations and take action promptly if they believe their assessment is inaccurate.O’Connor & Associates encourages property owners to follow its TikTok account for timely updates and guidance throughout the protest season.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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