SKB Cases Appoints Daniel Konrad as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Daniel Konrad, Sr. VP of Engineering

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKB Cases today announced the appointment of Daniel Konrad as Senior Vice President of Engineering, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience to the organization.In this role, Konrad will lead the company’s engineering and design organization, building and scaling high-performing teams while driving new product introduction (NPI) execution. As a key cross-functional leader, he will report to SKB’s Chief Commercial Officer, Daniel Jewell, and partner with Marketing, Sales, and Operations to advance innovation and translate customer requirements into validated, high-quality products, particularly in engineer-to-order (ETO) applications.“Daniel Konrad brings a powerful blend of engineering and product expertise, and customer-focused thinking,” said Daniel Jewell, CCO. “His leadership will strengthen alignment between our engineering capabilities and market needs, accelerating the delivery of well-designed, high-performing, and innovative products.”Prior to joining SKB, Konrad served as Chief Technology Officer at Bingham & Taylor, where he led new product development, process engineering, capital projects, and IT functions. Throughout his career, he has held executive leadership roles across corporate engineering, business unit leadership, and program management with ABC Technologies and dlhBOWLES—both now part of TI Automotive—as well as Robert Bosch. His experience spans operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Germany, and includes extensive success integrating teams following mergers and acquisitions.Konrad’s appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in strengthening its engineering foundation and accelerating innovation to better serve customers in increasingly complex applications. In early April, SKB Cases also announced its business combination with NANUK, a partnership that unites two industry-leading case brands with nearly a century of combined experience in equipment protection; Konrad will partner with the team to define and execute the essential leadership and strategy required to unlock the innovative and manufacturing potential of both brands.“Daniel brings a proven track record of engineering leadership and operational rigor,” said John Saxon, CEO of SKB Cases. “His ability to build disciplined engineering systems, strengthen NPI execution, and harmonize engineering with operations will be critical as we continue to grow.”“I’m excited to join SKB/NANUK and help build a strong foundation for scalable engineering excellence,” said Konrad. “There is a tremendous opportunity to align engineering with operations across both organizations through disciplined systems, clear processes, and a focus on customer needs. I’m looking forward to getting started.”About SKB CasesSKB Cases, founded in 1977, is a leading manufacturer of protective transport cases, rack systems, and equipment protection solutions. For nearly 50 years, SKB has served professionals and organizations worldwide with products known for durability, engineering excellence, and a strong global partner network.About NANUKNANUK, in business since 1984, is a premium protective case brand proudly designed and manufactured in Québec, Canada. Known for rugged construction, innovative design, and modern aesthetics, NANUK cases protect valuable equipment for professionals, prosumers, and consumers around the world.

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