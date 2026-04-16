DCAC EUROPE 2026 HEADS TO LONDON: THE DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL MOVEMENT

Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is not pay-to-play panels. No scripted conversations. Just the people building the future of digital infrastructure.

DCAC isn’t a conference, it’s where the people building the digital world come to think, challenge, and connect. No fluff, no pay-to-play, just real insight, real conversations, and real impact.” — David Isaac

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAC Data Center Anti-Conference ) today announced its 2026 European event, “OPERATION FULL THROTTLE: Forging the Fifth Utility”, will take place in London on June 23–24, 2026, bringing its growing, industry-disrupting format to one of the world’s most important digital infrastructure hubs.Built on a simple premise, every session earns its place and every speaker has something real to say, DCAC Europe continues to challenge the traditional conference model. There are no purchased keynotes, no recycled panels, and no filler content. Instead, the event convenes the operators, builders, and decision-makers actively shaping the future of data centers, AI infrastructure, and global connectivity.“DCAC was built to strip away everything that doesn’t matter and double down on what does, real conversations, real relationships, and real insight,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC. “London is a natural next step as we expand this movement across Europe, bringing together the people who are actually doing the work.”A Conference That Prioritizes the Digital Infrastructure CommunityDCAC Europe 2026 opens with the Anchor of Hope Invitational, a charity golf event held at Sudbury Golf Club in North West London. Designed as a walking tournament, the event brings together industry leaders for a day of connection, conversation, and purpose, setting the tone for a conference rooted in community, not convention.Day one pulls attendees directly into the experience, no slow ramp-up, no passive listening. Conversations start the moment doors open, with back-to-back sessions, live entertainment, and an environment designed to break down traditional barriers between speakers and attendees.Day two delivers a full program of keynotes and “Revolutionary Talks” from the people reshaping data center infrastructure globally. With zero safe takes and no scripted messaging, the focus remains on practical insight, honest debate, and ideas that move the industry forward.Why DCAC Europe Matters NowAs demand for data centers accelerates alongside artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure expansion, the industry faces a pivotal moment. Workforce shortages, energy constraints, and public perception challenges are reshaping how and where infrastructure gets built.DCAC Europe 2026 positions itself at the center of that conversation, not as a traditional conference, but as a working forum for the people solving those challenges in real time. Attendees don’t just hear about the future, they help shape it.Tickets and Sponsorship OpportunitiesFollowing consecutive sold-out events, DCAC Europe 2026 is expected to reach capacity quickly. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities will be released in early 2026, with limited availability to preserve the event’s intentionally curated experience. For event details, registration, and updates, visit www.dcac-live.com About DCACDCAC (Data Center Anti-Conference) is a global movement redefining how the data center industry connects, collaborates, and communicates. Founded in Austin, Texas, DCAC rejects the traditional conference model in favor of raw conversations, meaningful relationships, and unfiltered insight from the people building mission-critical infrastructure around the world.

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