200 Park Project Earns Merit Award at 2026 ACEC California Engineering Excellence Awards

The 200 Park Project board on display at the 2026 ACEC California Engineering Excellence Awards banquet. The 200 Park team accepting the Merit Award at the 2026 ACEC California Engineering Excellence Awards.

A 19-story landmark that transformed a major boulevard into a pedestrian-first, future-ready urban destination.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 200 Park Project in Downtown San Jose has received a Merit Award at the American Council of Engineering Companies of California (ACEC CA) Engineering Excellence Awards, held in February. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in engineering innovation, technical complexity, and cross-discipline collaboration.The 19-story mixed-use development introduced significant changes to the surrounding streetscape, converting a vehicle-heavy boulevard into a pedestrian-oriented garden street. The redesign aimed to improve walkability and create a more human-scaled environment within a dense downtown corridor while preserving the area's core urban functionality.The project presented notable technical challenges, particularly in utility coordination. The site required extensive underground infrastructure work within San Jose's urban core, involving phased construction sequencing and coordination across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Project teams managed above- and below-grade systems simultaneously throughout the development process.Project PartnersThe 200 Park Project was delivered through collaboration among the following firms: Level 10 Construction, Jay Paul Company, Gensler, Magnusson Klemencic Associates, Schuff Steel, Permasteelisa North America | Benson, Joseph J. Albanese, ACCO Engineered Systems, Critchfield Mechanical, Inc., Redwood Electric Group, and Allied Fire Protection, Inc.Learn more about the 200 Park Project here.

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