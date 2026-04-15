Golden Waffle Launches New Self-Serve Waffle Solution for Hotels, Cafés and Foodservice Operators

Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. **Golden Waffle Just Add Water Waffle Mix in a 7.5-litre commercial tub, designed for faster prep, consistent results, and professional hospitality kitchens. Golden Waffle branded taxi in Manchester, reflecting the company’s UK roots and growing presence across the hospitality and foodservice industry. Golden Waffle takes over central London with a bold billboard campaign featuring its iconic just-add-water waffle and pancake mix bucket. A side-by-side comparison showing the traditional waffle preparation process versus Golden Waffle’s Just Add Water system, highlighting how QSR kitchens can cut prep time by 70% while delivering consistent results every shift.

UK-blended, just-add-water waffle mix and free on-loan machine package designed to help hospitality operators improve breakfast and dessert service.

We have built Golden Waffle to help hospitality operators serve premium waffles with less hassle, more consistency and stronger margins.” — Keith Wareing, Founder, Golden Waffle Group Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Waffle , a UK-based supplier of premium waffle mix and waffle machine solutions for the hospitality sector, has announced the launch of its new self-serve waffle solution for hotels, cafés, dessert parlours, leisure venues, education catering and wider foodservice operators.The launch comes at a time when hospitality businesses are under increasing pressure to improve guest experience while balancing labour demands, food waste, operational efficiency and overall cost control. Across the sector, operators are looking for food concepts that not only appeal to customers but also work commercially behind the scenes. Golden Waffle has developed its latest solution specifically for businesses seeking a premium waffle offering that is simple to prepare, easy to scale and capable of delivering consistent results across both single-site and multi-site operations.At the heart of the launch is Golden Waffle’s UK-blended, just-add-water waffle mix, supported by free on-loan waffle machines . This combination allows hospitality operators to introduce fresh waffles to breakfast, dessert or all-day menus without the complexity often associated with specialist equipment, labour-intensive preparation or inconsistent finished results. The company says the model has been created to remove barriers that may previously have prevented operators from introducing waffles as a profitable and practical menu option.Golden Waffle’s self-serve solution has been designed to suit both staffed and self-service environments, giving operators the flexibility to adapt the concept to their venue, service style and customer profile. Using a straightforward batter dispensing process, businesses can offer guests a fresh waffle experience with minimal training, reduced preparation time and reliable product consistency. This makes the solution particularly attractive for hotels, leisure sites, dessert operators and high-volume foodservice locations where speed, ease of use and presentation all matter.Keith Wareing of Golden Waffle said, “Hospitality operators need products that work commercially as well as operationally. They want simplicity, consistency and a product that enhances the customer experience without putting extra pressure on their teams. Golden Waffle has been built around those exact requirements.”Wareing continued, “There is a major opportunity in the UK hospitality sector for a better waffle solution. Customers have experienced fresh waffles in hotels, restaurants and foodservice venues around the world, and there is no reason why operators here should not be able to deliver the same quality experience with the right support behind them. Our goal is to make that process easier, more accessible and more commercially effective.”Golden Waffle says its model has been created to address several of the most common challenges facing hospitality operators today. These include the need to reduce complexity in back-of-house operations, improve speed of service, maintain consistency across teams and locations, and introduce food concepts that offer both visual appeal and strong margin potential. By combining a premium mix with a simplified operating model and machine support, the company believes it is offering operators a more practical way to bring waffles onto the menu.The company believes waffles remain a major underused opportunity across multiple sectors of hospitality, particularly in hotel breakfasts, dessert-led concepts, aparthotels, holiday parks, leisure venues, educational catering and travel-related foodservice. Waffles have the advantage of crossing dayparts and customer occasions, making them suitable for breakfast service, dessert menus, sweet treats, premium add-ons and self-serve concepts. Their fresh preparation also adds an element of theatre and perceived value, helping operators create a more memorable guest experience without introducing unnecessary operational strain.Golden Waffle says the solution is especially relevant for businesses looking to strengthen their food proposition in a competitive market. As operators continue to seek menu additions that are both guest-friendly and commercially viable, waffles offer a versatile platform that can be positioned as an indulgent breakfast item, a dessert feature, a premium add-on or a standalone attraction within self-serve and grab-and-go environments.Golden Waffle’s launch is aimed at operators looking to improve breakfast and dessert offerings, introduce a premium self-serve food option, reduce labour-heavy preparation, maintain consistency across multiple locations, simplify preparation with a just-add-water mix and access waffle machines without the need for significant upfront capital investment. The company says these advantages are particularly important for hospitality businesses that want to maintain standards while controlling costs and simplifying day-to-day execution.Unlike supply arrangements that can be expensive, inflexible or unsupported, Golden Waffle says its proposition is built around practical hospitality requirements, including responsive support, premium product quality and a clear understanding of commercial foodservice operations. The company believes that many operators are not simply looking for an ingredient supplier, but for a partner that understands how products must perform in real-world hospitality settings.Golden Waffle is headquartered in Manchester and supplies the hospitality industry with waffle flour, waffle mix and waffle machine solutions in the UK and internationally. The business is focused on helping operators introduce a simple, high-impact offering that combines ease of use with strong guest appeal and operational efficiency. By supporting venues with both product and equipment, Golden Waffle aims to give customers a more complete solution rather than a single standalone item.“Our aim is not simply to supply waffle mix,” added Wareing. “Our aim is to help operators build a stronger food offer. Everything from the blend itself to the machine support model has been developed to make waffles more accessible, more consistent and more commercially effective for hospitality businesses. We believe there is a real gap in the market for a supplier that understands both the product and the pressures operators are under.”The company says it is now focused on expanding relationships with hotels, cafés, dessert parlours, restaurant groups, distributors, education caterers and foodservice operators interested in samples, supply partnerships or machine-supported waffle programmes. With growing interest in convenient, experience-led food formats that can work across breakfast, dessert and impulse occasions, Golden Waffle believes the category is well positioned for further growth.Golden Waffle is now inviting enquiries from hospitality operators and distribution partners seeking a premium, UK-based waffle solution that combines simplicity, consistency and commercial value.For more information, visit www.goldenwaffle.com

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