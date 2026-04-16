AquaEye Pro Adopted by U.S. Air Force and Federal Agencies for Rapid Water-Based Detection

AquaEye Pro

Handheld intelligent sonar enables real-time identification of individuals beneath the surface

AquaEye Pro is built to do one thing exceptionally well—find people in the water, fast.” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye today announced growing adoption of AquaEye Pro by prominent defence and federal agencies in the United States, including deployment with the U.S. Air Force. AquaEye Pro is a handheld intelligent sonar system designed to help operators rapidly locate people in the water, enabling faster and more effective operations across a range of mission types.

AquaEye Pro uses sonar to scan beneath the surface, leveraging an enhanced machine learning algorithm to analyze return echoes in real time. The system identifies likely human targets and indicates their direction and distance, allowing teams to act immediately and with precision.

“AquaEye Pro gives teams the ability to begin operations the moment they arrive on scene,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and Founder of AquaEye. “In high-pressure environments, speed and accuracy are critical. Our goal is to provide a tool that helps operators quickly narrow their focus and execute with confidence.”

Designed for immediate deployment, AquaEye Pro eliminates the need to wait for boats or divers to mobilize. The device can scan an acre of water in as little as 45 seconds and thoroughly search that area in under five minutes using overlapping scans, significantly reducing overall timelines.

By enabling faster detection and reducing time spent in hazardous conditions, AquaEye Pro enhances both mission outcomes and operator safety. The system is now in use across a range of defence and public safety organizations, supporting diverse operational requirements.

“AquaEye Pro is built to do one thing exceptionally well—find people in the water, fast,” added Loncaric. “We are proud to support teams operating in complex and demanding environments.”

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent handheld sonar systems that help first responders and search teams rapidly locate missing persons in the water. By combining sonar with advanced machine learning, AquaEye enables faster, safer, and more effective water rescue and recovery operations.

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