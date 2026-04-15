Eos Rejuvenation Announces Opening of the Largest Rhinoplasty Practice in Beverly Hills, Led by Dr. Nima Shemirani

Eos Rejuvenation Logo Dr. Nima Shemirani with patient Eos Rejuvenation, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeons at Eos Rejuvenation Eos Rejuvenation Rhinoplasty Surgery Center

New state-of-the-art Beverly Hills facility sets a new standard in rhinoplasty, emphasizing specialization, precision, and comprehensive facial harmony.

This expansion is a monumental milestone for our practice, but more importantly, it’s a direct response to what today’s patients require.” — Dr. Nima Shemirani

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eos Rejuvenation is proud to announce the grand opening of its expansive new location, officially establishing the largest rhinoplasty -focused surgical practice in Beverly Hills. Spearheaded by Dr. Nima Shemirani, a highly sought-after, board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has successfully performed over 2,000 rhinoplasties, the new flagship office is meticulously designed to meet the rapidly growing global demand for highly specialized, elite facial aesthetics and complex nasal surgeries.Located in the heart of one of the world’s most prestigious medical districts, this landmark expansion reflects Eos Rejuvenation’s commitment to elevating the standard of care in facial plastic surgery. By creating a sprawling, state-of-the-art facility dedicated primarily to the art and science of the nose, Dr. Nima and his team are redefining what patients can expect from their surgical journey, from the initial consultation to the final reveal.Rising Expectations and the Era of the SpecialistThe landscape of cosmetic surgery has shifted dramatically over the past half-decade. With the rise of high-definition imaging and a more aesthetically educated public, the standard for what constitutes a "good" rhinoplasty result is higher than ever before.“This expansion is a monumental milestone for our practice, but more importantly, it’s a direct response to what today’s patients require,” said Dr. Nima Shemirani, founder and medical director of Eos Rejuvenation. “Over the last five years, patient expectations for rhinoplasty results have risen significantly. People are doing their research. They understand that the nose is an incredibly unforgiving structure, and achieving a balanced, authentic result requires a surgeon who dedicates their practice specifically to this one feature. You can’t apply a generalized surgical approach to the nose and expect elite results. The specific skills, the millimeter precision, and the deep understanding of airflow dynamics required for a beautiful rhinoplasty simply demand a dedicated specialist.”A Crucial Recommendation for Facial Feminization PatientsThis dedication to hyper-specialization is especially critical for patients seeking Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS). As FFS becomes more accessible, many patients opt to undergo multiple procedures—including rhinoplasty—simultaneously with a single general surgeon to save time. Dr. Nima issues a strong caution against this practice.Dr. Nima strongly recommends that patients not undergo rhinoplasty as part of a general facial feminization surgical package. Because general FFS surgeons are heavily focused on major bone contouring of the forehead and jaw, they are rarely dedicated rhinoplasty specialists. Combining these procedures often leads to suboptimal nasal aesthetics, a "surgical" appearance, or severe breathing issues. Consequently, this frequently forces patients to undergo complex, emotionally draining, and expensive revision rhinoplasty down the line. To ensure the safest, most structurally sound, and most beautiful feminine outcome, Dr. Nima advises patients to have their rhinoplasty performed entirely separately by a dedicated facial plastic surgeon who specializes in the nose.The Art of Comprehensive Facial BalancingIn addition to specialized primary and revision rhinoplasty, the new Eos Rejuvenation Beverly Hills clinic focuses heavily on the holistic concept of comprehensive facial balancing. Dr. Nima approaches the face as an interconnected canvas, understanding that the perception of the nose is heavily influenced by the surrounding features.Rather than looking at the nose in isolation, Dr. Nima assesses the entire facial architecture. By pairing a rhinoplasty with complementary procedures, patients achieve a beautifully balanced, harmonious profile that looks entirely natural. For example, pairing a rhinoplasty with a blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) rejuvenates the center of the face, brightening the eyes so they compete perfectly with a refined nasal bridge. Similarly, performing a chin augmentation alongside a rhinoplasty is one of the most transformative combinations in plastic surgery. A weak chin makes a nose look larger than it is; by bringing the chin forward while refining the nose, Dr. Nima creates an exquisitely balanced, structurally striking profile.A New Benchmark for Patient Care in Beverly HillsThe new Beverly Hills location provides Eos Rejuvenation with a spacious, elegant, and highly discreet environment tailored for in-depth consultations, advanced 2D treatment planning, and premium aesthetic care. Designed to feel private, calming, and exceptionally refined, the facility supports Dr. Nima’s patient-centered approach. Every square foot of the new practice has been optimized to ensure that every individual feels supported, heard, and confident throughout their surgical journey. From luxurious recovery considerations to cutting-edge surgical technology, the practice sets a new gold standard on the West Coast.About Eos Rejuvenation and Dr. Nima ShemiraniEos Rejuvenation is a premier facial plastic surgery practice located in Beverly Hills, California. Founded by Dr. Nima Shemirani—a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has expertly performed over 2,000 rhinoplasty procedures—the practice is a global destination for primary rhinoplasty, complex revision rhinoplasty, and comprehensive facial balancing. Known for his meticulous surgical technique, deep understanding of ethnic facial harmony, and warm, patient-first approach, Dr. Nima is fiercely dedicated to delivering results that are both functionally sound and aesthetically beautiful.For more information, to view before-and-after galleries, or to schedule a consultation at the new Beverly Hills location, please visit eosrejuvenation.com.

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