NovaScan Appoints Bob Cook as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Commercialization of MarginScan™ Platform

Former Castle Biosciences SVP brings proven diagnostic commercialization and reimbursement leadership to NovaScan’s oncology platform

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaScan, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology technology company developing point-of-care cancer detection platforms combining spectral bioimpedance with artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Robert W Cook, PhD as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Cook will oversee operational execution, commercialization strategy, and market access initiatives as NovaScan prepares for the clinical and commercial launch of its MarginScan™ platform.Dr. Cook joins NovaScan with over a decade of leadership experience in molecular diagnostics and oncology commercialization. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Castle Biosciences, where he played a central role in the development, reimbursement strategy, and commercial expansion of the company’s dermatology diagnostics franchise. During his tenure, Cook helped lead the successful launch and payer adoption of DecisionDx-Melanoma, now the most widely used molecular diagnostic test in dermatology.“Bob’s experience in bringing innovative cancer diagnostics from development through reimbursement and large-scale clinical adoption is exceptionally well aligned with NovaScan’s next phase,” said Craig Davis, CEO of NovaScan. “As we advance our pivotal clinical programs and prepare for commercialization in dermatology and other oncology markets, Bob’s leadership in operations, market access, and commercial strategy will be invaluable.”NovaScan’s technology platform integrates proprietary spectral bioimpedance sensing with machine-learning algorithms to enable rapid, point-of-care detection of cancerous tissue. The company’s lead product, MarginScan™, is designed to assist physicians in determining whether cancer remains at the surgical margin during procedures, with the goal of reducing the need for repeat surgeries and improving patient outcomes.Cook said the opportunity to help scale NovaScan’s platform was compelling.“NovaScan has developed a unique technology that has the potential to meaningfully improve cancer care by providing physicians with real-time diagnostic insight at the point of treatment,” said Cook. “I look forward to working with the team to advance clinical development, establish reimbursement pathways, and bring this technology into routine clinical practice.”NovaScan is currently advancing clinical programs in dermatologic oncology and breast-conserving surgery and recently received a Product Development Research Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to support development of its breast cancer application.The company is preparing for pivotal clinical studies and commercialization in dermatology while expanding its platform into additional oncology indications.About NovaScanNovaScan, Inc. is an oncology technology company developing rapid, point-of-care cancer detection systems that combine spectral bioimpedance sensing with artificial intelligence to improve cancer diagnosis and surgical decision-making. The company’s MarginScan™ platform is designed to enable clinicians to assess cancer presence in tissue in real time, potentially reducing repeat procedures and improving outcomes for patients. NovaScan’s initial clinical focus is dermatologic oncology, with additional applications under development in breast-conserving surgery and other solid tumors.

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