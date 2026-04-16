Einstein The Musical Announces Full Cast, Creative Team, and Musicians — Produced by Wise Woman Musical Theatre Group

A renowned ensemble of internationally acclaimed performers and musicians brings the life of Albert Einstein to the stage in a groundbreaking new musical: E=MC²

E=MC² is a highly entertaining, important work of art that will inspire audiences and spark meaningful conversations about science, history, social justice and antisemitism.” — Karen Soroca & Janet Marie (E=MC² writers)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E=MC² is ready to dazzle audiences with a full-scale production featuring a distinguished creative team, accomplished cast, and live musicians, under the visionary direction of Elaine “E.E.” Moe. Combining historical accuracy, scientific insight, and theatrical storytelling, the musical follows Einstein ’s journey from his early struggles to his revolutionary discoveries, illuminating the humanity behind the name synonymous with “genius.”CREATIVE TEAM• Elaine “E.E.” Moe — Director• Karen Soroca — Creator, Writer, Producer, Musical Director, Choreographer• Janet Marie (Allocca) — Writer• James H. Forsell, Ph.D. — Executive Producer• Christopher M. Allport — Associate Producer / OrchestratorCAST• Randy Crenshaw — Older Einstein• Christopher M. Allport — Younger Einstein• Mia Michaud — Mileva Mariç / Ensemble• Kristin Towers Rowles — Elsa Löwenthal Einstein / Ensemble• Michal Dawson Connor — Paul Robeson / Ensemble• Susan Soriano — Pauline Einstein / Ensemble• Jeff Sable — Hermann Einstein / Ensemble• Jennifer Bennett — Maja Einstein / Ensemble• Brigit Comeau — Margo (Löwenthal) Einstein / Ensemble• Tom Whalen — Professor / Eddington / Ensemble• Ashlee Grubbs — Bibo / Ensemble• Bryn Graham McRee — Lina / Ensemble• Christopher Reilly — Tenor I / Ensemble• Eugene Boyd — Franz / Tenor II• Benjamin van Diepen — Max Born / Bass I• Max Pruett — Bass II / EnsembleMUSICIANS• Dr. James Lent — Conductor / Keyboards• Eric McCann — bass• Mike — drums / percussion• Dr. Xenia Deviatkina-Loh — violin•David Catalan — woodwinds / reed doublerSCIENTIFIC ADVISORS & COLLABORATORS• Dr. Vincent Dumont — former Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, CA• Dr. Felix Lühning & Dr. Anna Jerratsch — Archenhold Observatory, Berlin, Germany• Florian Meyer — Archenhold Observatory (solar eclipse visuals)• Stiftung Planetarium Berlin• Dr. Thomas Fenner — Einstein Museum, Bernisches Historisches Museum, Switzerland• Dr. Paul Burkhard — Albert Einstein Society• Christian J. Huber & Johannes Wahl — ETH Zurich University Archives• Tatsiana Widmer — Einstein Haus, Bern, Switzerland• Dr. Sandra Miehlbradt — Berlin-Brandenburgische Akademie der Wissenschaften• Dr. Christian Vocks — Leibniz-Institut für Astrophysik Potsdam (AIP) / Einsteinturm• Dr. Joanna Nowotny — Schweizerisches Literaturarchiv, Bern, SwitzerlandABOUT THE PRODUCTIONE=MC² is an original, highly informative and entertaining theatrical work that explores the life, science, and legacy of Albert Einstein. Beginning in his early years and personal relationships, E=MC² examines the revolutionary discoveries that reshaped physics and our understanding of the universe. The production merges an inspiring musical score, immersive visuals, and historical insight to invite audiences into Einstein’s mind and world.For more information, visit:

If I Only Knew - Randy Crenshaw & Christopher M. Allport

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