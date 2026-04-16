Sato Shiki announces the release of a 35-year whisky, decades in the making.

Sato Shiki 35-year-old

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sato Shiki, the Japanese whisky company renowned for its commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, unveils its most exceptional expression to date, the Sato Shiki 35-year-old. Joining a rare portfolio that includes its acclaimed 21-year-old (awarded 90.58 points at the 2025 International Whisky Competition) and the award-winning 41-year-old expression. This debut is not defined by the age of expression alone, but by the extraordinary way it came about. Some of the world’s rarest treasures are revealed by time alone.This whisky remained untouched and nearly forgotten as it matured over three decades at the Sato Distillery in Miyazaki Prefecture. It was during a visit to the distillery that Taichi Seki, CEO of Oliana Experience, made the astonishing discovery. Barrels, lost to time, were rediscovered. He knew immediately that this whisky was something the world needed to experience.The Sato Shiki 35-year-old is a jewel shaped by patience and precision. Matured in a rare combination of American Oak, Spanish Oak, and sherry casks, it reveals itself gradually and intentionally. Smooth notes of vanilla and caramel surrender to layers of spice, dark dried fruit, and an intense, enduring finish that highlights its decades of rest. Each sip is elegant, lasting, and broad. This is not just whisky, it is a moment suspended in time.With this release, Sato Shiki continues to push boundaries by defining the future of Japanese whisky while continuing to honor tradition.AvailabilityThe Sato Shiki 35-year-old will be released in limited quantities through select retailers.

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