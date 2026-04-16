AMP Ahead: HMP Global’s AMP 2026 Advances the Future of CLTI Innovation and Education

Under the theme AMP Ahead, the 2026 program signals a bold, forward-looking vision where next generation research, new technology, and multidisciplinary collaboration converge to define the future of CLTI care.

August 5-8 event at new location in Boston highlights DVA, drug-eluting tech, eight first-to-podium research presentations, and featuring a cadaver lab.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chronic limb-threatening ischemia presents escalating clinical challenges, HMP Global’s Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) 2026 will convene leading specialists August 5-8 in Boston to provide hands-on, case-based education designed to improve limb salvage and reduce amputation rates.

What is the Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP)?

AMP is a multidisciplinary educational program focused on advancing the diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic limb-threatening ischemia through real-world clinical education, live case presentations, and evidence-driven discussion. The program includes eight first-to-podium presentations within Session 5 that will include 15 total data talks.

Under the theme AMP Ahead, the 2026 program signals a bold, forward-looking vision where next generation research, new technology, and multidisciplinary collaboration converge to define the future of CLTI care.

Evidence and Clinical Context

CLTI remains associated with significant clinical and economic burden. Annual US costs exceed $4 billion, and lifetime healthcare costs for patients undergoing amputation are estimated at $640,000. Despite advances in technology and technique, care remains inconsistent, and up to 20 percent of patients lack conventional treatment options.

AMP 2026 addresses these challenges by focusing on real clinical decision making across the full patient journey, from early diagnosis and imaging through advanced intervention and post-procedural care.

Program Structure and Educational Approach

The AMP 2026 curriculum spans 14 sessions designed to reflect the full spectrum of CLTI care and the realities of clinical practice. Each session incorporates 20-plus minutes of dedicated Q&A or roundtable discussions, ensuring participants leave with actionable information for their clinical practice.

Educational highlights include:

Global session on BTK/BTA treatment, featuring eight international faculty experts representing Austria, Australia, Singapore, Greece, Switzerland, Germany, the United States and Spain.

- Live case presentations provide direct exposure to complex CLTI interventions, including real-time decision making, technical execution, and multidisciplinary coordination.

- Extended Q&A and roundtable discussion ensure every session includes more than 20 minutes of interactive dialogue focused on practical application.

- Full continuum education covers imaging, vessel preparation, revascularization, CTO crossing, drug-eluting technologies, and deep vein arterialization.

- Access to late-breaking data delivers early insight into clinical evidence shaping future standards of care.

Expert Leadership and Faculty

AMP 2026 features faculty representing leading institutions and clinical programs across vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology.

“CLTI care requires coordinated decision making across specialties, particularly in complex cases where standard treatment pathways may not apply,” said Course Director Richard F. Neville, MD, FACS, DFSVS. “This program is designed to give clinicians practical frameworks for evaluating treatment options and new technologies, ultimately improving patient outcomes through multidisciplinary collaboration.”

“Clinicians managing CLTI need access to case experience that reflects the complexity of the patients they treat,” said Bret N. Wiechmann, MD. “By combining live case presentations with extended discussion, AMP provides an environment where physicians can examine technical approaches and translate those insights into their own practice.”

Event Details

- Event: Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP)

- Dates: August 5-8, 2026

- Location: Boston

- Learn more on the event website

- Rates and registration information

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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