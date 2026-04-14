Scalise’s Offshore Energy Tour Highlights Louisiana’s Role in Unleashing American Energy

Last week, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) hosted Congressman Cleo Fields (D-La.), Congressman Craig Goldman (R-Texas), and Congressman Bob Onder (R-Mo.) for his annual Offshore Energy Tour. The trip included a tour of Occidental’s Holstein deepwater energy platform in the Gulf of America, a roundtable with Louisiana energy leaders, and a tour of Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility. Thanks to President Trump and Republicans’ policies, America's energy dominance is returning, and Louisiana energy producers are a key reason why.

Below are photos from the tour.

Leader Scalise and his colleagues depart for Occidental’s Holstein deepwater platform, which produces oil and gas in more than 4,000 feet of water.

Leader Scalise speaks with Occidental personnel after landing on the platform.

Leader Scalise and Representatives Onder and Fields on the Holstein platform, about 100 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Leader Scalise kicks off the Louisiana energy industry roundtable. Representatives from the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, South Central Industrial Association, and several energy companies operating in the Gulf of America join the discussion to highlight Louisiana’s critical role in our energy and national security.

The group visits Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility, which accounted for 65% of all new LNG capacity globally in 2025 and supports approximately 1,400 jobs in Louisiana.