Paradigm Oral Health announces first collaboration for the newly launched Paradigm Innovation Institute

Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Advance Dental Education, Training and Expand Clinical Thought Leadership

Our collaboration seeks to take a leading role in ongoing innovation and integration in advancing dental care.” — David Rallis DDS, MD and CEO of Paradigm Oral Health

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradigm Oral Health, a leading national oral surgery practice group and clinical model, announced today the establishment of a collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the Paradigm Innovation Institute (or “Pi2”) to advance clinical practice and thought leadership in dentistry and broader oral healthcare. The collaboration seeks to develop a physical and virtual education platform for dental and medical clinicians with a focus on patient care, new technologies and operational excellence. It will also endeavor to establish clinical thought leadership in dentistry aimed at building stronger connections between oral and overall health for better patient outcomes.

The goal of the collaboration is to combine Mayo Clinic’s research and education focus with Paradigm’s established dental leadership and its network of over 20,000+ oral surgeons, periodontists and referring general dentists. Key components include:

- Educational Programming: Development of continuing education (CE) courses and a digital education library

- In-person Learning: Pi2 didactic and hands-on learning events leveraging Mayo Clinic-authored case studies and curricula offered at Pi2, local study clubs, and broader industry events

- Thought Leadership & Innovation: Collaboration on technological innovation and initiatives harnessing emerging industry trends​

“Our collaboration seeks to take a leading role in ongoing innovation and integration in advancing dental care,” said David Rallis DDS, MD and CEO of Paradigm Oral Health. “Our goal is to advance oral care through new approaches to learning grounded in the inherent connections between dental and overall healthcare. As a Mayo Clinic-trained surgeon, I am looking forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic today as we strive to open new pathways for clinical innovation to raise the standard of care tomorrow.”

The announcement marks the first major collaboration for the Paradigm Innovation Institute, Paradigm Oral Health’s new research and education hub, launched in 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Pi2 was founded to offer hands-on training and immersive learning for clinicians, lead industry research efforts, and provide a physical space for leaders to meet and foster in-person learning and innovation. The Institute’s headquarters plans to feature studios for producing clinical video and photo content, an educational space for hosting live events and a dental laboratory designed to develop and optimize digital workflows.

“We launched the Paradigm Innovation Institute to enable true visionary collaboration and thought leadership in the dental and oral health spaces,” said Rallis. “This collaboration is a fundamental cornerstone in achieving this vision.”

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About Paradigm Oral Health & the Paradigm Innovation Institute

Paradigm Oral Health is a preeminent provider of oral surgery through its large group practice and clinical model operating across 35 states. Paradigm’s expanding impact comes first from its unwavering focus on the “needs of the patient,” through data, technology and education. To learn more about Paradigm Oral Health, visit www.ParadigmOralHealth.com.

Launched in 2025, the Paradigm Innovation Institute fosters collaboration among global experts to develop innovative solutions that redefine oral health care. The Institute combines leading clinical practice, a state-of-the-art dental laboratory, best-in-class education and training facilities, and content capture to empower practitioners in their pursuit of providing better patient care. Learn more at www.Pi2edu.com.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the collaboration referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

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