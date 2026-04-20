TuxCare To Showcase Endless Lifecycle Support and KernelCare Solutions at Black Hat Asia 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at Black Hat Asia on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Located in booth 309, TuxCare will feature its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software portfolio as well as its KernelCare Enterprise rebootless security patching solution.ELS for OSS is designed to help organizations protect their most critical systems and applications long after vendor support ends. It delivers comprehensive, long-term protection across the full open-source software stack, covering a broad and continually growing range of projects, libraries, and runtimes.Integrating seamlessly into existing environments, TuxCare’s ELS for OSS helps IT and security teams improve incident response times, simplify patch management and compliance, and access expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions. By providing actionable insights precisely when they are needed, ELS for OSS enables teams to stay secure and focused on their core business priorities.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare’s solutions rapidly address vulnerabilities that traditional scanning tools often miss by identifying and remediating risks buried deep within complex dependency chains. This approach enables organizations to strengthen their entire software supply chain with accuracy and at scale without disrupting operations.Also showcased in Tuxcare’s booth, KernelCare Enterprise provides automated, rebootlessand non-disruptive patching that eliminates patch delays and manual intervention with support for a wide range of Linux distributions, KernelCare automates patch downloads, verification and installation to ensure CVEs are rapidly remediated – an essential capability for maintaining performance and stability across demanding high-performance computing (HPC) environments.More information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software is available at:More information on TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise is available at:Information on the Black Hat Asia event is available at:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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