Sciensus presents new data on clinician wellbeing and education at RCN Education Forum Conference 2026

These projects show that when organisations prioritise professional development and emotional wellbeing, nurses feel valued, capable and more likely to build their careers in clinical homecare.” — Michelle Woodfield, Clinical Lead Educator, Sciensus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus presented today new real-world data on clinician wellbeing, retention and education at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Education Forum Conference 2026, taking place at the University of Exeter, UK, on 15–16 April 2026. The presentations highlight how a structured professional wellbeing programme and a nurse led education network are supporting workforce resilience in specialist homecare nursing.One poster, “How Advancing Interventions Incorporating a Professional Wellbeing Programme Supports Clinician Retention,” reports outcomes from a multi component initiative for homecare nurses in the United Kingdom. The programme combines mindfulness and emotional regulation sessions, Professional Nurse Advocates and restorative supervision, professional boundaries training and a Menopause Champion network. In evaluations, 92.9% of participants in mindfulness sessions reported improved focus, mood or energy and all said they would recommend the sessions to colleagues, with 71.4% rating them as very valuable. Restorative supervision was also associated with an 18.52% improvement in wellbeing scores, and overall nurse retention increased from 77.45% at baseline to 89.7% at 11 months.The authors, Jill Thornton, Kate Simpson and Michelle Woodfield, Clinical Educators at Sciensus said: “These findings show that when we invest in structured wellbeing support that is tailored to nurses’ realities, we can make a tangible difference to how colleagues feel valued at work and whether they choose to remain committed to their role and continue their professional career with Sciensus. In the context of ongoing workforce pressures, creating time and space for reflection, supervision and peer support is not a luxury – it is essential to sustaining high quality, homebased care.”A second poster, “Education for SACT Nurses: Developing Competence and Confidence in the Community,” describes outcomes from the Sciensus systemic anticancer therapy (SACT) education programme. Delivered through a blended model of study days, on the job supervision and digital resources, the programme aims to build competence, confidence and career development opportunities for nurses delivering SACT in patients’ homes. Engagement data show strong uptake across educational sessions and online content, with nurses reporting increased knowledge of SACT administration, improved confidence in managing complex regimens and greater preparedness to support patients and families at home.Lead author Samantha Preston, SACT Practice Development Nurse, RGN, MSc, Sciensus, said: “Our SACT education programme demonstrates how focused, practice-based learning can equip nurses with the skills and confidence they need to deliver complex cancer treatments safely in the community. By strengthening competence and building a clear development pathway, we are helping to retain experienced nurses in roles that matter to patients and the wider system.”Commenting on the combined impact of the wellbeing and education initiatives, Michelle Woodfield, Clinical Lead Educator, RGN, Fellow Higher Education Academy, MAEd, BSc (Hons) PGCert, Sciensus, added: “Together, these projects show that when organisations prioritise both professional development and emotional wellbeing, nurses feel more valued, more capable and more likely to build their careers in homecare. We are delighted to share these results with colleagues at the RCN Education Forum Conference in 2026, as part of the wider conversation about sustaining the nursing workforce and delivering excellent care closer to home.”About SciensusSciensus is a life sciences organisation specialising in patient access, engagement and insight solutions. The company supports patients with complex and chronic conditions through homecare services, digital tools and real world data capabilities, working with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners across the UK and Europe.

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