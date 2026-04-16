LendingPad Releases First Phase of Lender Integrations to Centralize Wholesale and Investor Workflows

LendingPad Centralizes Wholesale and Investor Workflows

Direct registration and real-time condition syncing arrive via Phase 1 lender integrations; UWM among first

Phase 1 of our marketplace integrations brings mission‑critical steps, registration and conditions, into one place, so teams can move faster, stay aligned, and deliver a better borrower experience” — Wes Yuan, CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS), today announced Phase 1 of its new lender integrations program, designed to streamline how brokers and lenders manage wholesale and investor pipelines directly inside LendingPad. This first phase introduces two core capabilities - direct loan registration with participating lenders and periodic condition syncing back into LendingPad - reducing system toggling, minimizing duplicate entry, and improving file-level visibility for teams.

As part of this rollout, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is among the first wholesale lender partners to give clients access to these capabilities, enabling LendingPad users to register loans with UWM from within the LOS and see underwriting conditions sync in real time. Additional wholesale lender and investor partners are planned as the program expands.

“Brokers and lenders want speed, clarity, and fewer clicks,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad. “Phase 1 of our marketplace integrations brings mission‑critical steps, registration and conditions, into one place, so teams can move faster, stay aligned, and deliver a better borrower experience. This is the foundation for a broader, open ecosystem connecting LendingPad to wholesalers and investors at scale.”

With these capabilities live, key actions that previously required switching systems are centralized in LendingPad. Direct registration shortens intake and keeps loans moving, while real-time condition syncing maintains data consistency and gives stakeholders a single, current view of requirements as files progress. The approach reflects real-world broker and lender needs by keeping essential workflows where teams already work.

LendingPad’s marketplace integration program is built to scale with additional partners and features in future phases, deepening connectivity across wholesale and investor channels while preserving a simple, efficient user experience.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, bankers, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the HousingWire's Tech100 award, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) platform endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, and the MISMO organization. For more information, visit www.lendingpad.com.

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