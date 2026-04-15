Mission: Launch Convenes Cross Sector Partners for Bank on 100 Million Miami Hackathon in Miami

Aventiv Technologies Mission: Launch TimeDone

National reentry leaders unite in Miami to advance practical, scalable workforce solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community and policy leaders, corrections professionals, technologists, and change makers will convene April 22–23, 2026 at St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida for the Bank on 100 Million Miami Hackathon . The two-day working session helps build practical, locally relevant solutions that connect those with justice-impacted experience to clear pathways in education, workforce readiness, and employment.Mission: Launch hosts the Miami Hackathon, in partnership with TimeDone and the Florida Justice Center, with support from organizations across the corrections, technology, legal aid, and workforce ecosystems.Across Florida, communities are working to connect people to meaningful employment and strengthen local economies. With more than 427,000 jobs currently unfilled and roughly 25,000 individuals returning home from Florida prisons each year, there is a growing opportunity to better align talent with workforce needs. Research shows that when returning citizens secure employment within a year of release, recidivism rates drop significantly, from as high as 70 percent to as low as three to eight percent. The Bank on 100 Million Hackathon supports progress by bringing together community voices, policy leaders, and practitioners to advance practical, real-world solutions.Built to Produce SolutionsCurated by Mission: Launch, the two-day event is a working session that brings together voices rarely in the same room, from corrections and law enforcement leaders to technologists, employers, workforce practitioners, community organizations, and directly impacted individuals. Working in small, cross-sector teams, participants move from shared challenges to prototype ready concepts shaped by what it takes to deliver secure, meaningful access to technology inside correctional settings, with clearly defined next steps for real world execution.Day 1: A sheriff-led fireside chat on reimagining corrections and reentry, a leadership conversation on successful reintegration, and a youth leadership discussion on technology-enabled approaches.Day 2: Structured design sprints, resource mapping, and team presentations, culminating in implementation plans that participating organizations can test and advance within Florida communities.On Day 2, the Florida Justice Center will also host an on-site Expungement and Sealing Clinic (10:00am–2:00pm), providing free legal assistance to help community members navigate record relief, an important step in removing barriers to housing, education, and employment.Partner Perspectives“Bank on 100 Million moves from urgency to execution. Mission: Launch has a track record of bringing together corrections, community organizations, technologists, and people with lived experience to design solutions that are realistic, locally relevant, and ready to pilot, connecting education and workforce readiness to real opportunities after release.” – Teresa Hodge, Founder and CEO, Mission: Launch"Real redemption strengthens and heals communities and enhances public safety for us all. Access to meaningful employment and the ability to provide for one's family is a fundamental American value. We proudly support efforts that advance these principles and help turn them into lasting reality. We are eager to partner with Mission: Launch in doing this work together." – Saad Soliman, National Director, TimeDone"Florida Justice Center is a nonprofit legal aid organization proud to assist individuals in breaking down barriers to housing, education, and employment. Our pro bono services are vital, as research shows these legal remedies can lead to a 20 percent increase in wages within just one year." – Jessica Younts, Executive Director, Florida Justice CenterTechnology as an EnablerAventiv Technologies joins the hackathon as a supporting partner, contributing practical experience with secure, corrections grade technology to help turn community driven ideas into solutions that can be deployed. By supporting access to education, workforce training, and reentry focused resources inside regulated environments, Aventiv helps teams design solutions that are realistic for facilities and built to last.Earlier this month, Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company, announced its growing partnership with Workbay to help turn correctional infrastructure into a talent pipeline. To date, nearly 300,000 job applications have already been submitted through the platform in Florida and Texas.Aventiv representatives, including Margita Thompson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Steve Casey, Aventiv Advisory Board member and former Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association, join the event.Event DetailsWhat: Mission: Launch Bank on 100 Million Miami Hackathon, presented in partnership with TimeDone and the Florida Justice CenterWhere: St. Thomas University School of Law, Convocation Hall, Miami Gardens, FLWhen: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (4:00–8:00pm ET) and Thursday, April 23, 2026 (8:00am–2:00pm ET)Registration is free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bank-on-100-million-miami-hackathon-registration-1982195150053 About Mission: LaunchMission: Launch is a nonprofit focused on improving outcomes for justice-impacted individuals. Its hackathons bring together cross-sector stakeholders, from corrections experts to justice-impacted individuals and advocates, to develop community-based solutions that reduce recidivism.About TimeDoneTimeDone is the largest membership community for adults living with old convictions, leading the nation in ending post-conviction poverty through legislative change and people power.About Florida Justice CenterFlorida Justice Center is the only Florida Supreme Court-certified criminal legal aid nonprofit in the state, dedicated to breaking down barriers to housing, education, and employment.About Aventiv TechnologiesAventiv Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of innovative, secure technology solutions that transform connectivity for correctional facilities, law enforcement agencies, incarcerated individuals, and their loved ones. Through its trusted brands, Securus Technologies, Securus Monitoring, and JPay, Aventiv delivers over 80 cost-effective, safety-enhancing products that drive operational efficiency and create meaningful connections that strengthen community outcomes. Serving over 1,800 agencies nationwide, Aventiv is part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. Learn more at www.Aventiv.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.