Smack Dab Turns Community Giving Day Into Its Busiest Non-Holiday Yet

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5% Giveback Event for Migrant Support Collective and Chicago Books to Women in Prison Drives Record-Breaking Sunday

This was a reminder that people want to be part of something meaningful. When you lead with your values, the community shows up and meets you there.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a mission-driven giveback event quickly turned into a record-breaking day for Smack Dab. During a recent Sunday dedicated to supporting the Migrant Support Collective and Chicago Books to Women in Prison, the woman-owned brunch spot experienced its busiest non-holiday service in its history.

In honor of National Reading Month, Smack Dab pledged 5% of all Sunday sales to support the two organizations, both of which are expanding programs focused on queer migrant emotional wellbeing, advocacy, and access to books for individuals detained by ICE.

What followed was more than a busy brunch service. It was a full-scale show of community alignment.

Guests showed up with intention, knowing their dollars would directly support real people and real programs. The Migrant Support Collective’s Library Program, one of the initiatives supported through the event, provides books to migrants in detention, offering connection, education, and emotional support during deeply isolating circumstances.

“This is what happens when you give people a way to show up for something bigger than themselves,” said Teeny, co-owner of Smack Dab. “We’ve always believed a brunch spot can be more than just a place to eat. It can be a place where community care actually happens. And this Sunday proved that in a really big way.”

Smack Dab has become known not only as a standout Chicago brunch destination, but also for its commitment to weaving impact into every part of the business. From daily service to Chicago catering and private events, the team creates opportunities for customers to support the community through everyday choices.

At a time when many people want to make a difference but don’t always know how, Smack Dab removes the friction. A brunch outing supports mutual aid. A catered lunch contributes to community care. A private event becomes part of a larger cycle of giving.

Smack Dab isn’t asking people to do more. It’s showing them that what they’re already doing can matter more.

Over the past decade, that commitment has translated into more than $80,000 redistributed into the community and over 20,000 free meals served through ongoing initiatives.

This giveback event reflects a larger model that connects dining, private events, and Chicago catering directly to community impact. Whether someone is grabbing brunch, booking catering for an office, or hosting a gathering, their dollars contribute to something beyond the transaction.

And the response speaks for itself.

“This wasn’t just our busiest non-holiday,” Teeny added. “It was a reminder that people want to be part of something meaningful. When you lead with your values, the community shows up and meets you there.”

Guests were encouraged to continue supporting both organizations beyond the event by donating, volunteering, and staying engaged with their work.

Smack Dab plans to continue hosting giveback initiatives throughout the year, reinforcing its belief that everyday business can create real, lasting impact.



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