Planned PEThood Announces Mobile Spay And Neuter Schedule for Georgia Communities

Welcoming Cat Clients For Mobile Spay and Neuter Planned PEThood's FIDO Mobile Spay Neuter Vehicle Planned PEThood of Georgia

Planned PEThood’s mobile spay and neuter program, FIDO, is now offering public appointments in targeted communities across Georgia.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Planned PEThood of Georgia launched FIDO, a fully equipped mobile spay and neuter program serving Metro-Atlanta and Northeast Georgia. This service brings care directly into communities where affordable veterinary services are limited or harder to access. Its mobile unit is a critical lifeline for pet owners and animal shelters across the region.

The organization is excited to announce that public appointments are now open in targeted areas. Pet owners can now access affordable spay and neuter surgery closer to home.

▶️ Low-cost spay and neuter services - Cats $105, Dogs $175. (40 lbs or less)

▶️ Convenient community-based locations

▶️ Helps prevent costly health issues and unwanted litters

To view locations and book an appointment, pet owners can visit https://pethoodga.org/book-an-appointment/

Planned PEThood’s mobile unit is part of the nationally recognized Fido Fixers fleet—a proven, high-impact model that has delivered nearly 200,000 spay and neuter surgeries in communities across the country. Today, nine units are active nationwide, and Planned PEThood is proud to operate the only one currently serving Georgia—bringing this trusted approach directly to the communities that need it most.

Want to Host a FIDO Stop?

Planned PEThood is seeking trusted community hosts for additional public FIDO mobile clinic stops in 2026.

Animal welfare organizations, rescues, and community-based groups are encouraged to reach out if they are interested in hosting or helping bring a FIDO stop to their area.

Specific counties of interest include Barrow, Clarke, Dekalb, Jackson, Madison, and Walton – and surrounding areas.

Our ideal location:

✔️ Is in an area where affordable veterinary care is limited or difficult to access

✔️ Can support at least 20 appointments in a single day

✔️ Is within a one-hour drive of our Duluth, GA clinic

✔️ Can serve as a recurring site (monthly, or even twice per month)

✔️ Offers safe, accessible space for the electric mobile vehicle, and client parking

“Every time we open a new FIDO stop, we create an opportunity to reach families who may not otherwise have access to care, and to prevent suffering before it starts. With the right support, we can turn those opportunities into healthier pets, stronger families, and more animals thriving in the homes and communities that care for them.” CJ Bentley, CEO, Planned PEThood of Georgia.

FIDO Sponsorship Opportunities

As a nonprofit, Planned PEThood relies on the generosity of donors and community sponsors to make programs like FIDO possible. Sponsorship support helps keep veterinary services affordable for families, expand access to care in underserved areas, and bring our mobile clinic directly to communities with the greatest need—strengthening the health and welfare of animals across the state of Georgia.

Contact us today to start the conversation.

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