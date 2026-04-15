Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the VoIP & Collaboration Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitek IP , LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the VoIP & Collaboration patent portfolio originally developed by VoxSmart, a financial technology leader focused on transforming how organizations manage and analyze communications.The VoIP & Collaboration patent portfolio contains 18 issued U.S. patents. The patented technology provides methods for SIP-based VoIP systems, including concurrent multi-channel call handling, selective real-time transcription, and secure, cloud-based communication systems. The technology is applicable to soft-turret phone systems, collaboration platforms, and helpdesk solutions.The patented technology is designed for cloud-based deployment, utilizing SIP-based VoIP and secure network architectures to deliver scalable, software-driven voice communication systems. By combining AI-driven real-time transcription, multi-channel control, and secure connectivity, the platform enables seamless communication across distributed users and devices.One key patent describes a secure SIP-based cloud VoIP system with selective real-time transcription, enabling multi-participant calls where speech is transcribed dynamically based on participant mute status. This technology enhances compliance and workflow efficiency, and remains relevant across modern collaboration platforms.Another key patent covers a software-based soft-turret system that enables users to initiate, control, and independently manage multiple simultaneous voice communications through a unified interface. This technology underpins modern multi-line communication environments, particularly in financial trading and other operationally intensive settings.Other high-value patents in the portfolio introduce modular control interfaces and VPN-based secure communication architectures, enabling users to independently manage multiple concurrent voice channels with flexible, detachable control panels across devices. These capabilities support scalable, secure deployment of advanced voice systems in cloud and hybrid environments. These and the key patents each have 9 years of life remaining.Vitek IP has developed confidential claim charts outlining the value of the patented technology and its demonstrated use by major providers of VoIP meetings and financial trading communications.As enterprises continue to shift toward unified communications platforms and AI-enabled workflows, technologies enabling secure, intelligent, and multi-channel voice communications are becoming increasingly critical. The VoIP & Collaboration patent portfolio represents the opportunity to acquire technology key to the rapidly expanding market for cloud-based communications, AI-driven collaboration tools, and compliance-focused voice solutions.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q3 2026. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact info@vitek-ip.com.About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com

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