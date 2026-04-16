The Must-Enter Spirits, Wine & Beverage Competition for 2026: PR%F Awards

PR%F Awards - spirits, wine & beverage competition where all judges are beverage buyers from across the US looking to taste, rate your brand while looking for the new for their shelves.

PR%F Awards 2026 - the only spirits, wine and beverage competition where all judges are beverage buyers - looking for the new.

Proof Awards - the only spirits, wine, beverage competition where all judges are US retail buyers. Win medals. Get tasted by beverage buyers looking for new products. All bottles & cans can enter.” — Michele Tell

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 PR%F Awards (Proof Awards) is not just another spirits and wine competition—it’s the event every beverage brand must enter this year. Unlike any other competition, every judge is a beverage buyer actively seeking new products to stock on shelves and menus. These judges represent airlines, restaurants, casinos, stadiums, golf resorts, liquor stores, big box chains, cruise ships, nightclubs, and retail stores—the very destinations where beverages are discovered and consumed worldwide.Now in its 8th year, PR%F Awards brings all beverage categories under one roof: spirits, wines , mixers, coffees, sodas, waters, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, non-alcoholic options, and THC/CBD-infused drinks. If it’s blended, brewed, or bottled, this is where it belongs.“PR%F Awards is the most effective way to get your beverage tasted by hundreds of real buyers—and to win the kind of accolades that make your brand stand out,” says Michele Tell, co-founder. “If you’re not here, your competitors will be—and they’ll be the ones those buyers remember.”Each entry is evaluated in two distinct competitions—a double-blind taste test and a design review—giving brands two chances to capture medals. This dual approach reflects what real buyers value most: exceptional flavor and packaging that stands out on the shelf.In today’s competitive marketplace, retailers seek brands that demonstrate recognized excellence and verified achievement. When your product attains a Bronze, Silver, Gold, Double Gold, or the distinguished 100-point Perfect Score Century award, we provide an official letter detailing your rating and evaluation results.“Our mission is to honor the world’s finest spirits, wines, and beverages while equipping producers with the credentials and documentation necessary to enhance retail placement and strengthen their market presence,” said Michael Politz, competition co-founder and publisher of Food & Beverage Magazine.In addition, women-owned and veteran-owned brands will receive a special commemorative medal alongside any awards earned, honoring their leadership and impact on the beverage industry.The message is simple: if your brand skips the PR%F Awards, today’s buyers may overlook you this year. This is where beverage decisions are made—where new products are discovered and celebrated by those who decide what reaches consumers next.Entries are now open at www.proofawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.