GRAMMY Awards® Winning Artists Set to Headline 29th Annual Stars & Stripes Weekend

Leon Bridges, John Oates, and Beck take the stage in Cabo San Lucas to benefit youth and young adults in need

Music is a universal language that brings people together, and Stars & Stripes Weekend does that while raising funds to support children.” — Tim Ryan, Stars & Stripes Board Member

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stars & Stripes Children’s Foundation today announced the headliners for the 29th Annual Stars & Stripes Weekend fundraiser in Cabo San Lucas, June 25-28, 2026, presented by AMPCO Contracting Inc.Leon Bridges, a GRAMMY Awardswinning singer-songwriter known for his smooth, retro-inspired soul sound, earns critical acclaim and multiple GRAMMY nominations. Bridges has worked on notable collaborations with artists such as Diplo, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves. Bridges opens the weekend June 25th, in the secret Dry River Club in Cabo.All Star Jam featuring special guests’ John Oates the Co-Creator of the group Hall & Oates and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, platinum recording artist, Taylor Dayne known for her hit Tell it to my Heart, and Wang Chung’s Jack Hues take the stage to bring 80s-star power to the beach, backed by SIXWIRE on June 26th.Eight-time GRAMMY Awardswinning artist Beck blends genres like folk, electronica, techno, and rock, from headlining the first Coachella Fest, to packed houses from the Kia Forum in L.A. to Madison Square Garden to the beachfront stage in front of a philanthropic and energetic crowd to close out Stars & Stripes Weekend on June 27th.“Music has been a passion of mine long before my time leading the Honda Center with global headlining talent. To host a 3-day music festival in such an intimate setting is an experience unlike any other. Music is a universal language that brings people together, and Stars & Stripes Weekend does that while raising funds to support the young children in our communities. It’s a weekend you must experience to see how truly special it is.”– Tim Ryan, Stars & Stripes Children’s Foundation Board MemberStars & Stripes Weekend is the tentpole fundraising event for the Foundation, raising more than $70 million over almost three decades. The annual weekend is host to a fishing tournament launching from Chileno Beach, including a pickleball tournament at world-renowned Chileno Bay, and a golf tournament, Dicko’s Beach Bash held at a private ocean-front cliffside estate, Villa Cielito Del Mar, nightly concerts on the beach, and an unforgettable experience giving back to the community.More than just a fundraiser, Stars & Stripes Weekend creates memories for both donors and the organizations they proudly support each year.Stars & Stripes beneficiaries who receive essential financial assistance to expand their programs include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Miracles for Kids, Orangewood Foundation, Mission Plasticos, Casa Youth Shelter, Young Lives Redeemed, Building Baja’s Future, Los Cabos Children’s Foundation, among others.Space is limited, registration closes May 31, 2026.For more information on Stars & Stripes Weekend, to register or to become a sponsor visit, starsandstripeschildrensfoundation.org or email info@starsandstripestournament.com.

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