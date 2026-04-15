Citizens Life Group Launches Free Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder Tool

Promotional graphic for the Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder, a free interactive tool from Citizens Life Group that walks users through 10 methods for locating unclaimed life insurance policies, including the NAIC Policy Locator, state unclaimed property

The Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder from Citizens Life Group walks families through 10 proven methods for locating unclaimed life insurance policies, including state databases, insurer merger lookups, and veterans' programs.

Citizens Life Group monogram logo, featuring interlocking C and L letters in cream on a navy blue background.

Citizens Life Group. An Orlando-based life settlement advisory firm helping seniors maximize the value of unwanted life insurance policies.

New free tool consolidates 10 search methods, including veterans' insurance and all 50 state databases, into one guided walkthrough with no sign-up.

We built the tool we wished already existed for them.”
— Jeffrey Hallman, Founder of Citizens Life Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens Life Group, an Orlando-based life settlement advisory firm, today announced the Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder, a free interactive web tool that walks families through the complete process of locating a deceased relative's life insurance policy. The tool is available at https://www.citizenslifegroup.com/find-lost-life-insurance-policy/ and requires no account, email address, or personal information to use.

Since 2016, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' Life Insurance Policy Locator has reunited families with more than $13 billion in unclaimed death benefits, an indication of how many policies go untracked after a death in the family. State unclaimed property programs nationwide currently hold over $70 billion in dormant financial assets, including uncashed insurance proceeds that surviving relatives never collected. The NAIC locator, however, matches only about 52 percent of searches and does not cover veterans' insurance, employer group life policies, or several other common coverage types that families routinely overlook.

The Lost Policy Finder consolidates 10 distinct search methods into one guided walkthrough. Users select their state and receive direct links to that state's unclaimed property database and insurance department. Progress is tracked through each step, a checklist can be printed for offline reference, and a built-in database covers more than 30 major insurance company mergers, acquisitions and name changes. Many families lose track of a policy precisely because the original carrier no longer exists under its original name.

A dedicated section addresses veterans' life insurance programs, which the NAIC locator does not search. That section covers SGLI, VGLI, NSLI, USGLI, S-DVI and VALife, with the corresponding Department of Veterans Affairs phone numbers for each program. The tool also identifies the six states (Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and Oregon) that operate their own policy locator services separate from the NAIC system.

"We work with seniors and their families on life insurance every day," said Jeffrey Hallman, founder of Citizens Life Group. "The same question kept coming up from adult children after a death in the family: how do I find out what policies my parent had? The honest answer was that they would have to piece together ten different websites on their own, and most people give up partway through. We built the tool we wished already existed for them."

Additional sections cover commonly overlooked sources of coverage, including mortgage protection insurance, credit card accidental death benefits, credit union life insurance, fraternal organization policies, and pre-need funeral insurance. The tool also explains when to use the MIB Policy Locator, a paid last-resort option, and directs families to the National Organization of Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Associations when the original insurer has become insolvent.

The Lost Policy Finder contains no advertising, no affiliate links, no email capture, and no path into Citizens Life Group's life settlement advisory business. Families using the tool are not routed to sales consultations and are not contacted by the company.

"There are paid services that charge fees for searches families can do themselves at no cost," Hallman said. "Part of the reason this tool exists is to make sure no family pays for information that should be free."

The Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder is available now at https://www.citizenslifegroup.com/find-lost-life-insurance-policy/.

About Citizens Life Group
Citizens Life Group is a life settlement advisory firm based in Orlando, Florida, that connects policyholders aged 65 and older with fiduciary-licensed life settlement brokers. The Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder is offered as a separate free public resource. More information is available at https://www.citizenslifegroup.com/

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Hallman
Citizens Life Group
(321) 270-0279
contact@citizenslifegroup.com

Jeffrey Hallman
Citizens Life Group
+1 321-270-0279
email us here

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Jeffrey Hallman
Citizens Life Group
+1 321-270-0279
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Citizens Life Group
8773 Southern Breeze Dr
Orlando, Florida, 32836
United States
+1 321-270-0279
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Citizens Life Group is a life settlement advisory firm in Orlando, Florida. The company helps people 65 and older sell life insurance policies they no longer need or can afford, and connects them with licensed fiduciary brokers who shop those policies to a network of institutional buyers. Founder Jeffrey Hallman holds a Florida life insurance license (0215) and a viatical settlement broker license (0266), and serves as an Advisor at Asset Life Settlements. He started Citizens Life Group after watching direct buyers spend years targeting seniors with low, take-it-or-leave-it offers for valuable policies. Most policy owners never find out they have another option: a fiduciary broker who represents the seller, puts the policy in front of multiple buyers at once, and negotiates competing bids. That competitive process is the difference between a fair price and a discount. Citizens Life Group's broker network averages 9 bids per policy across more than 20 licensed institutional buyers. According to the Life Insurance Settlement Association, sellers who go this route typically receive 4 to 7 times the cash surrender value their insurance carrier would pay them, with the 2024 average reaching 6.5 times. The seller pays nothing. Commissions come out of the buyer's side only after a transaction closes. The company also runs the Lost Life Insurance Policy Finder, a free public resource for families trying to track down a missing or unclaimed policy. It walks readers through ten different ways to search, including state unclaimed property databases, insurer merger records, and veterans' programs like SGLI, VGLI, and NSLI. Media inquiries: Jeffrey@citizenslifegroup.com, 321-270-0279.

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