Sensei Michael Brunner of Ottawa, Illinois to Graduate Summa Cum Laude from the University of Michigan

Sensei Michael Brunner, abbot of One River Zen in Ottawa, IL, prepares to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Michigan.

His philosophy degree deepens the integration of Zen practice, teaching, and community work in the Illinois River Valley.

The study of philosophy has deepened the same questions Zen practice demands, strengthening my commitment to teaching and serving the Ottawa, Illinois community. ” — Sensei Michael Brunner

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensei Michael Brunner of Ottawa, Illinois , a Sōtō Zen Buddhist priest and abbot of One River Zen , is set to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.Brunner is the founding teacher of One River Zen, a Zen community based in Ottawa, Illinois dedicated to the integration of contemplative practice into everyday life. His work is rooted in the Ottawa, Illinois community and the broader Illinois River Valley, including daily meditation instruction, Dharma talks, retreats, and community outreach initiatives.A transmitted teacher in the lineage of Dainin Katagiri Roshi, Brunner completed his advanced training under Rev. Dr. Sojun Diane Martin Roshi. His teaching emphasizes a direct, grounded approach to Zen practice that meets the realities of modern life.In addition to his role at One River Zen, Brunner founded the Eternal Spring Order, a contemporary Zen community centered on embodied practice, compassionate action, and interfaith cooperation. His work in Ottawa, IL includes daily meditation, Dharma talks, retreats, and community-based outreach initiatives.The completion of his undergraduate degree reflects a deepening integration of philosophical study and lived contemplative practice, strengthening the intellectual and practical foundation of his teaching and community leadership.For more information, visit:

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