Registration Open for the Know All Your GBM/rGBM Treatment Options Webinar Hosted by the End Brain Cancer Initiative

Registration is now open for the “Know All Your GBM/rGBM Treatment Options” online educational event on Friday, May 15th, 2026.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the “Know All Your GBM/rGBM Treatment Options” online educational event on Friday, May 15th, 2026, at 11AM Pacific Time. This annual online event, produced and moderated by the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), is designed specifically for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to hear directly from top specialists about glioblastoma (GBM) and recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) treatment options, including clinical trials, devices, diagnostics, and more.This online patient education event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Registration is open now at https://endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2026/ Thank you to presenting sponsor Novocure and supporting sponsors Pacific Marine Biotech, Belay Diagnostics, Great Purpose Productions, and WHIM Social for making this free patient disease education event possible. Companies interested in sponsoring this event should contact Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI Founder and CEO, at Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future educational events like this one, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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