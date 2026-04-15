'High on Vibes with Jadakiss' to Set the Tone for 4/20 with Culture-Driven Day Experience in Brooklyn

High On Vibes with Jadakiss, a 4/20 celebration presented by Society House in Brooklyn on April 19th

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, April 19, Brooklyn will host one of the most elevated pre-4/20 experiences in the city as High on Vibes with Jadakiss takes over Society House . Blending music, cannabis culture, and premium lifestyle experiences, the daytime mixer is designed to redefine how 4/20 is celebrated – with intention, creativity, and community at the center.Anchored by a live appearance from hip-hop icon Jadakiss, the event introduces a multi-sensory concept where coffee, cannabis, and culture intersect, guiding guests through a curated progression of the day beginning with Kiss Café signature iced coffee and pastries and transitioning into cannabis-infused mocktails and elevated lounge experiences as the afternoon unfolds.At the heart of the event is the Vapor Cloud Experience, a signature beverage presentation where drinks are topped with a dramatic vapor effect, creating a visually immersive moment that merges ritual with shareable design and reflects a broader shift in cannabis culture toward refined, social, and wellness-forward consumption.“High on Vibes is about creating a space where culture and experience meet at a higher level. This is not just about celebrating 4/20, it is about redefining it,” said a representative for Society House.The event also highlights the continued expansion of Kiss Café, Jadakiss’s culture-driven coffee brand rooted in legacy, daily ritual, and community connection, as it evolves beyond product into a broader lifestyle platform. Kiss Café is not a celebrity endorsement but a brand built on the foundation of Bob Phillips, Jadakiss’s father, whose decades of experience sourcing, importing, and roasting coffee now extend across three generations.Throughout the afternoon, guests will move through a curated lineup of premium partners spanning cannabis, beverage, and lifestyle, with elevated mocktail experiences, refined cannabis activations, artisan collaborations, live rolling demonstrations, and striking glass art installations anchoring the environment. Guests will also be among the first to experience Kiss Cups, the brand’s hero product and daily ritual centerpiece, presented alongside thoughtfully curated coffee pairings, elevated branded merchandise, and a fully immersive setting that brings the Kiss Café world to life.A defining feature of the event will be the Society Experience, an elevated white-glove lounge service for VIP guests where curated selections are presented via tablet ordering and delivered through a high-touch, hospitality-driven approach, offering a preview of Society House’s forthcoming membership-based lounge concept.With a special appearance by WBLS radio personality Lenny Green and a carefully curated environment that evolves from brunch energy into a full cultural takeover, High on Vibes with Jadakiss positions itself as a defining moment leading into 4/20.Event Details:What: High on Vibes with Jadakiss — Pre-4/20 Day MixerWhen: Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 12:00 PM – 5:00 PMWhere: Society House Brooklyn, 2441 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY Admission: 21+ | Tickets available at societyhousebk.com***Please note, the run of show will be provided upon media RSVP.***

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