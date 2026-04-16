International Polo Tour® Brings Star Power, Cultural Legacy, & Celebration to September 19 Sunset Polo® White Lotus Cup

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America's 250th anniversary quickly approaches, Wellington-based International Polo Tour (IPT) is bringing to the celebration a truly unprecedented evening, one seamlessly blending rich cultural legacies, global unity, sports icons, and spectacle for all. Set for September 19th in Leesburg, Virginia, the 2026 IPT Sunset Polo White Lotus 250th Anniversary Invitational World Cup is expected to welcome hundreds to Morven Park, amplifying the power of polo in bringing communities together while also uplifting philanthropic dedication through support for long-term partner We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC).“Having the opportunity to share our love of polo while embracing Virginia’s historic culture has always been an honor, but this year is truly shaping up to be among the most special,” expressed Tareq Salahi, Chairman & Team Captain of the International Polo Tour. “The 250th birthday of our beloved country is something we can’t wait to honor, and what better way to recognize the U.S.’s global impact than through a night platforming the beauty of unity, diverse culture, and true connection. We look forward to giving our fans an event they’ll never forget!”Presented in association with SINGHA, the Thai American Association, and Hotels at Sea Luxury cruises (producing the new IPT White Lotus Asia cruise sailing January 13, 2027), this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ will center on America’s bond with long-time ally Thailand, with the night’s aesthetics being inspired by luxurious Thai culture. The event will also welcome Dignitaries from Thailand, highlighting the joint effort in bringing the festivities to life.The night’s myriad of action will include a Celebrity All Star Polo Match (including icons like the NFL’s Tim Johnson and Josh Norman(also a finalist on ABCs Dancing with the Stars) as well as San Francisco 49ers’ Jullian Taylor), Team USA vs Thailand, and the now-annual International Polo Tour Crypto Cup held in association with FAIM.WORLD, a web3 developer specializing in the creation of digital collectibles for fans to enjoy for life. The final game will also be held in memory of Stuart Allen Weinstein-Bacal, an avid polo supporter and friend to the greater DC area who succumbed to cancer this February.September 19th will also welcome attendees to witness a specially-crafted LED Drone Show followed by a special Thailand-inspired Fashion Show. Information for the official After-Party will be announced in the near future.Most important to the annual tradition is the IPT’s continued collaboration with WWSC, an organization devoted to helping families struggling with cancer diagnoses by providing childcare, transportation, counseling, and household assistance. Proceeds from this year’s event will go directly to WWSC, aiding their national and even global work building resilience in under-supported communities.“From the very beginning, our commitment has expanded beyond our love for polo,” added Salahi. “Bringing people together and spreading joy and community has always been essential, and our bond with We Will Survive Cancer is a symbol of that dedication. We are grateful for another chance to support their work, and thrilled we can combine so many beautiful passions into one incredible night.”This year’s Sunset Polowill be held:- Morven Park International Polo Club, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg, VA- September 19, 4pm to 9pm- For more information & tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/Americas250 To learn more about the International Polo Tour, visit:To learn more about the International Polo TourWhite Lotus Cruise, visit:About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information: https://tinyurl.com/ContactIPT

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