Marketer on the Run Launches 'Selling Henderson' Series Exploring the Future of One of America’s Fastest-Growing Cities

The future of a city isn’t just shaped by policy—it’s shaped by how clearly it understands itself and how effectively that vision is communicated.” — Remso W. Martinez

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer on the Run, a Henderson-based marketing agency and industry journalism publication, has launched a new editorial series titled “Selling Henderson: How to Promote, Grow, and Prosper in One of America’s Best Cities.”The series takes a nonpartisan, strategy-focused approach to the upcoming Henderson mayoral race, examining how candidates think about the city’s identity, growth, and long-term positioning in an increasingly competitive national landscape.Rather than focusing on traditional campaign coverage, Selling Henderson treats the city as a product competing for residents, businesses, talent, and investment—and asks how it should be intentionally built and communicated over the next decade.“The future of a city isn’t just shaped by policy—it’s shaped by how clearly it understands itself and how effectively that vision is communicated,” said Remso Martinez, CEO of Marketer on the Run. “We created this series to explore how candidates think about Henderson from that lens.”Each participating candidate is asked the same set of questions, covering topics such as long-term vision, economic development, housing, public safety, and how Henderson should position itself nationally.The first published interview features mayoral candidate Hollie Chadwick , who provided a detailed perspective on the city’s strengths, current challenges, and opportunities for growth.All declared candidates for mayor were invited to participate in the series, including incumbent Mayor Michelle Romero, and candidates Adam Price, Andrew Ramirez, and Angeles Scorsetti. As of publication, those candidates have not yet responded.The series is designed to provide voters, business owners, and community stakeholders with a clearer understanding of how each candidate approaches the future of Henderson—without commentary, endorsement, or editorial framing of their responses.Additional candidate interviews will be published on a rolling basis as responses are received.The first installment of Selling Henderson featuring Hollie Chadwick is now available on their website www.marketerontherun.com About Marketer on the RunMarketer on the Run is a Henderson-based marketing agency specializing in Fractional CMO services, brand strategy, and communications. In addition to client services, the company produces brand journalism and editorial content focused on marketing, media, business, and the evolving dynamics of growth and influence.

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