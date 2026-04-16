InfraShield to attend OEUK Security & Resilience Conference in Scotland

InfraShield’s delegation will bring its industry-leading OT Cyber capabilities to the UK’s offshore energy sector amid global shifts in energy demands.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraShield, the U.S.-based operational technology (OT) cybersecurity advisory firm specializing in protecting critical energy infrastructure across the globe, is set to bring its industry-leading products and services to the United Kingdom as a sponsor of OEUK’s annual Security and Resilience Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland. The conference will take place on Wednesday, April 22, following a security response exercise on April 21.With a delegation in attendance for the first time, InfraShield will engage with the UK’s offshore energy leaders to discuss industry security demands, growing threats, and best practices for mitigating and responding to intrusions amid international unrest and ongoing shifts in energy markets. As a leading advocate for secure-by-design architecture, InfraShield will advise OEUK members to build cybersecurity into the foundation of their next-generation facilities to better prepare for future challenges.As advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and geopolitical risks evolve faster than industry and regulators can respond, gaps continue to emerge in the energy sector’s cybersecurity systems. InfraShield’s experts will emphasize that closing this gap requires a shift toward a secure-by-design approach. Rather than retrofitting legacy controls, secure-by-design integrates cybersecurity into system architecture from the outset, protecting critical energy infrastructure from within.“InfraShield is excited to send our team to OEUK’s Security and Resilience Conference this year, meeting with the UK’s energy leaders as they make vital advancements to promote sustainability and security,” said InfraShield CEO Mark Rorabaugh. “OEUK is a key player in the international shift toward a diversified energy market, and as InfraShield continues to expand its OT Cyber capabilities across the world and across sectors, we look forward to these important conversations.”OEUK’s Security and Resilience Conference will update members on key aspects of the current threat landscape and provide critical insights for preparedness and response. Bringing together leaders from private industry and government, the conference will focus on strengthening collaboration, improving resilience, and advancing innovation. The organization will also conduct a resilience exercise to sharpen members’ preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities.“The cybersecurity industry, particularly those of us protecting the energy sector, is grappling with rapidly evolving threats and technologies. When developers engineer cybersecurity into the design of next-generation plants and facilities from the start, they enable safe and scalable operations,” Rorabaugh said. “OEUK is playing a vital role in securing the next generation of energy.”ABOUT INFRASHIELDInfraShield protects the vital sectors that make society function, specializing in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments. The company is a recognized leader in cybersecurity, designing and implementing solutions, architectures, and strategies that defend high-value assets against evolving cyber threats across nuclear power, advanced reactors, energy, transportation, water, and government sectors.

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