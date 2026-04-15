Roy Rogers Restaurants Signs Three-Store Development Agreement for South-Central Pennsylvania

Roy Rogers Restaurants’ signature menu features USDA choice top inside round roast beef, burgers and hand-breaded fried chicken, complemented by classic sides and beverages.

Experienced Multi-Unit Operator Khalid Mughal to Bring Roy Rogers Back to Lancaster, Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg Markets

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khalid Mughal, an accomplished convenience retail and quick-service restaurant operator with nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience in South-Central Pennsylvania, has signed a three-store development agreement with Roy Rogers Restaurantsto expand the brand’s presence in the Lancaster, Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg markets.The agreement marks a homecoming of sorts for Roy Rogers in a region where the brand has maintained a loyal following. Mughal’s first location is expected to open this fall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, through the conversion of an existing 1,500-square-foot Jamba/Auntie Anne’s drive-thru at 520 Centerville Rd. The site sits along the busy Route 30 corridor, adjacent to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and Heritage Hotel, with more than 48,000 vehicles passing through the intersection daily.The Lancaster location will introduce Roy Rogers’ signature menu — USDA choice top round roast beef, burgers and hand-breaded fried chicken — to the area’s westside submarket, along with the brand’s iconic Fixin’s Bar. The remodeled storefront will feature Roy Rogers’ updated design with a clean, warm and natural aesthetic, plus upgraded guest-facing technology including electronic menu boards, ordering kiosks and digital drive-thru menu boards.“We could not be happier to bring our top round roast beef, juicy burgers and fresh, hand-breaded fried chicken back to the Lancaster market,” said Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants. “Roy’s legacy fans will be thrilled to see the iconic Fixin’s Barand use our signature sauces to customize their favorite sandwiches. New guests will be pleased with our diverse menu and quality beef, burgers and chicken you can’t find anywhere else.”Mughal immigrated to the United States in 2005 and has since built a business portfolio spanning food service, operations and retail. He currently owns six Sunoco gas and convenience store locations and brings additional franchise experience from the Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings GO systems, giving him a deep familiarity with both the South-Central Pennsylvania market and the demands of multi-unit franchise operations.“We’ve received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for locations in this part of Pennsylvania, and we’re delighted Khalid will make it a reality,” said Joe Briglia, Director of Real Estate and Franchise Development for Roy Rogers Restaurants. “He brings exactly the kind of operational experience and market knowledge we look for in a franchise partner, and we’re excited to grow together.”Roy Rogers continues to expand through strategic franchise partnerships with experienced operators who share the brand’s commitment to quality, operational excellence and guest experience.About Roy RogersRestaurantsBased in Frederick, MD., Roy Rogersis a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” — three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers — and for its famous Fixin’s Bar, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces.Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 15 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at https://www.roysfranchising.com/ or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at jbriglia@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 405-6205.

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