Braveminds Academy Expands Referral Access for Therapists, Pediatricians, and School Counselors Across Tampa Bay

All-male adolescent mental health treatment in Tampa Bay Braveminds Academy: Where Adolescent Boys Find Support, Structure, and Healing

Expanding referral access for therapists, pediatricians, and school counselors seeking residential mental health care for adolescent boys in Tampa Bay.

Our mission is to provide adolescent boys with a safe, highly structured, and clinically supported environment where healing, resilience, and long-term family restoration can begin.” — Travis Atchison, PhD, LCSW-QS, MCAP

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braveminds Academy, a specialized all-male residential mental health program for adolescent boys ages 11–17, is expanding referral access for licensed therapists, pediatricians, school counselors, hospital discharge planners, behavioral health professionals, psychologists, psychiatrists, and community partners throughout Tampa Bay and Pinellas County.Serving families across Largo, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Seminole, Palm Harbor, and the surrounding Tampa Bay region, Braveminds Academy provides structured residential mental health treatment for teen boys experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, behavioral challenges, emotional dysregulation, family conflict, school-related stress, and adolescent mental health disorders.The academy’s evidence-based treatment model includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), trauma-informed care, individual counseling, group therapy, family systems support, and personalized treatment planning specifically designed for adolescent males in a safe, highly structured residential setting.Braveminds Academy supports adolescent boys facing a broad range of emotional and behavioral health concerns, including anxiety disorders, depression, trauma-related symptoms, anger management challenges, oppositional behaviors, school refusal, social withdrawal, impulsivity, grief, low self-esteem, peer-related stress, substance abuse, and difficulty with emotional regulation.The program is designed for boys who may be struggling at home, in school, or in social environments and who require a higher level of care with clinical oversight, emotional stabilization, and individualized therapeutic support.“Many adolescent boys do not always express emotional distress in traditional ways. Symptoms may present as anger, withdrawal, academic decline, behavioral escalation, or family conflict. Early intervention during adolescence can significantly improve emotional health, family stability, academic performance, and long-term outcomes,” said Alex Williams, MSW, Executive Director at Braveminds Academy.Braveminds Academy is actively partnering with licensed therapists, pediatricians, school counselors, hospital discharge teams, case managers, behavioral health providers, and community referral partners throughout Tampa Bay to streamline the referral process and support families in crisis.Referral partners are encouraged to contact Braveminds Academy when an adolescent male may benefit from a higher level of residential mental health care, including after outpatient therapy setbacks, school-based behavioral concerns, hospital discharge, family crisis, or worsening emotional and behavioral symptoms.The admissions team offers 24/7 support, rapid intake coordination, immediate insurance verification, and timely placement assistance for families and referral professionals.Families and referral professionals searching for adolescent mental health treatment in Tampa, teen residential treatment in Largo, trauma-informed care for adolescent boys, or evidence-based CBT and DBT support across Tampa Bay can learn more by visiting bravemindsacademy.com.To refer a patient, verify insurance, or speak directly with the admissions team, contact Braveminds Academy at (888) 966-0123 or email info@bravemindsacademy.com. Our admissions team is available 24/7 to support families, therapists, pediatricians, school counselors, and hospital discharge teams throughout Tampa Bay.Clinically Reviewed by Travis Atchison, PhD, LCSW-QS, MCAPAdolescent Behavioral Health and Clinical Program Oversight

Tampa Bay Adolescent Mental Health Program | Inside Braveminds Academy | Largo Florida

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