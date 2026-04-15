Attorney General Bonta, Law Enforcement Partners Announce Armed and Prohibited Persons Arrest in Stockton

STOCKTON — California Attorney General Bonta, together with law enforcement partners, today announced the arrest of a suspect in Stockton and the seizure of two illegal firearms and ammunition. This investigation was initiated on a subject determined to be prohibited through the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS) database. Further investigation by California Department of Justice (DOJ) and the San Joaquin County Probation Department revealed that the suspect owned an additional illegal firearm.

“These arrests demonstrate exactly why the Armed and Prohibited Persons System is vital for the safety of our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In our efforts to retrieve one gun from a prohibited individual, we uncovered an additional illegal firearm. I am grateful for the work of our Bureau of Firearms special agents and local law enforcement partners in getting these illegal weapons out of the hands of this prohibited individual.”

Following the service of the search warrant, DOJ special agents and San Joaquin County Probation officers seized one revolver, one shotgun, one standard capacity magazine, and approximately 330 rounds of miscellaneous caliber ammunition. The suspect was booked at the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of possession of firearms in violation of court order.

In 2006, California became the first state in the nation to establish a system for tracking firearm owners who fall into a prohibited status. The APPS database works to identify individuals who lawfully procured firearms and later became prohibited from owning or possessing them. In general, prohibited persons in APPS include individuals who were convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanor, were placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness. The 2023 APPS Report was released in March 2024. DOJ’s BOF serves the people of California through education, regulation, and enforcement actions regarding the manufacture, sale, ownership, safety training, and transfer of firearms and ammunition. BOF staff are leaders in providing firearms expertise and information to law enforcement, legislators, and the general public in a comprehensive program to ensure legitimate and responsible firearm possession and use by California residents. BOF is looking to hire additional special agents and more information on assessments for relevant job openings can be found on DOJ's website at oag.ca.gov/careers/exams.