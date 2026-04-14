President Lai to lead delegation on visit to Kingdom of Eswatini  

TAIWAN, April 14 - On the morning of April 13, the Office of the President held a press conference to announce that President Lai Ching-te will lead a delegation from April 22 to 26 on a visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, and will return on April 27. On this trip, President Lai hopes to achieve the three core objectives of shared prosperity in security, prosperity in economy, and prosperity in digital technology. While joining in the celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini, the president also looks forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing side by side toward a prosperous future, creating lasting well-being and sincere friendships for the peoples of both nations.

At the press conference, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that this year marks the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Eswatini. It also coincides with the 40th anniversary of His Majesty King Mswati III’s accession to the throne. A series of celebrations will be held from April 24 to 26 in Eswatini to commemorate this anniversary, as well as His Majesty’s 58th birthday.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that earlier this year, King Mswati III sent a personally signed letter cordially inviting President Lai to attend these historic celebrations, and noted that the king had traveled to Taiwan in 2024 to attend the inauguration of the 16th-term president and vice president. In a positive response to the king’s warm invitation and to demonstrate the importance Taiwan places on its ties with Eswatini, President Lai scheduled this visit from April 22 to 27 to further strengthen our nations’ close partnership and, based on our existing firm foundations, inject new momentum into future bilateral cooperation.

The spokesperson indicated that the theme of this visit is “Celebrating Together, Prospering Together,” symbolizing the two nations standing side by side in celebration at a key historical juncture and highlighting the continued deepening of cooperation on the path to prosperity to create greater well-being for both peoples.

Spokesperson Kuo then elaborated on the three core objectives set by the president for this trip:

The first objective is shared prosperity in security. In recent years, Taiwan and Eswatini have achieved concrete, fruitful results in fields such as agriculture, public health, education, women’s empowerment, and renewable energy. Moving forward, the two nations will collaborate on the construction of a strategic oil reserve facility to further enhance Eswatini’s energy security and promote sustainable national development.

Second is shared prosperity in economy. Located in Africa, Eswatini is a key diplomatic ally with a stable investment environment and talented workforce. It is also an important member of the Southern African Customs Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area. Taiwan is promoting projects in Eswatini such as the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park (TIIP), which will help Taiwanese businesses expand their global presence and connect with African markets while simultaneously creating more local employment opportunities and fostering a firm and mutually beneficial strategic partnership, further promoting national prosperity and development.

The president’s third objective is shared prosperity in digital technology. As a vital node in the global technology supply chain with world-leading capabilities in semiconductors and information and communications technology, Taiwan will assist Eswatini in implementing smart medicine and telemedicine systems. These efforts aim to overcome geographical limitations, narrow the digital divide, and safeguard health in our allied nation.

The spokesperson mentioned that the delegation will include Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍). The group is scheduled to depart on Wednesday, April 22. During the visit, President Lai will meet with King Mswati III to engage in a comprehensive exchange of views on key bilateral cooperation projects and international issues, highlighting Taiwan’s commitment and determination to engage with the world and its spirit of working hand in hand with its allies toward mutual prosperity and development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Chihchung Wu (吳志中) subsequently provided further details on the itinerary, which is divided into three main components: official meetings, bilateral cooperation, and celebratory activities.

Regarding the first component, the president will meet with King Mswati III for bilateral talks, sign a joint communiqué, witness the signing of a customs mutual assistance agreement by the foreign ministers of both countries, and pay a visit to Her Majesty Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala.

In terms of bilateral cooperation, President Lai will hear briefings on the TIIP and strategic oil reserve project, witness the signing of letters of intent by Taiwanese investors, inspect the smart medicine outpatient services provided by the Taiwan Medical Mission, and attend an exhibition showcasing the results of the microfinance revolving fund for women’s entrepreneurship.

As for celebratory activities, the president will attend the dual celebrations of the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession to the throne and his 58th birthday, as well as a state banquet, the opening ceremony of the International Convention Centre, and a garden party.

Deputy Minister Wu added that President Lai will also host a banquet for the expatriate community in Eswatini and Southern Africa. He emphasized that head-of-state diplomacy and the deepening of friendships between senior officials on both sides are top diplomatic priorities. As this is President Lai’s first visit to Eswatini since taking office, and given the historical significance of the 40th anniversary celebrations, the trip is of profound importance. He stated that all meetings and site visits are currently being meticulously planned and coordinated, and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to work closely with relevant agencies and the government of Eswatini to ensure that all arrangements for the trip are well-planned and that its objectives are successfully accomplished.