ASTRID Launches Free Veterinary AI Companion, Extending AI Health Guidance to Pets Worldwide

ASTRID Veterinary AI Companion interface. ASTRID Logo

Already active in 65+ countries for human health — ASTRID now offers AI-powered health information and guidance for pet owners at no cost.

As a physician and a dog owner, I’ve had the same late-night panic every pet owner knows. We built ASTRID so no one has to face those moments alone.” — Samir Qamar, ASTRID Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstroDoc, Inc. today announced the global launch of ASTRID ’s Veterinary AI Companion, a free, browser-based tool that helps pet owners better understand their animal’s symptoms and make more informed decisions about when to seek professional veterinary care. The Veterinary AI Companion is available immediately at myastrid.ai to pet owners worldwide. No app download is required.The launch makes ASTRID the first AI health platform to offer structured health information across both human and veterinary domains in a single product, at no cost to the user. ASTRID does not diagnose, treat, or replace a licensed veterinarian.A Global Problem Without a Digital SolutionThe scale of pet ownership worldwide has outpaced the infrastructure available to support it. According to recent industry and research data:• An estimated 900 million dogs and 600 million cats are kept as companion animals globally.• In the United States, 71% of households (roughly 94 million) own at least one pet, and annual spending on pet care exceeds $150 billion.• The average U.S. emergency veterinary visit costs between $800 and $1,500, with complex procedures exceeding $5,000.• Veterinary costs have risen 43% since 2020, outpacing general inflation by a wide margin, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.• More than half of U.S. pet owners (52%) have skipped or declined veterinary care in the past year, with 71% citing cost as the primary barrier, according to a 2025 PetSmart Charities–Gallup study.Despite the rapid expansion of AI tools in human healthcare, no comparable product has existed for pet owners seeking reliable health information outside of business hours or between veterinary appointments.What the Veterinary AI Companion DoesASTRID’s Veterinary AI Companion uses a structured question framework to help pet owners describe what they’re observing, understand what those signs might indicate, and decide whether to contact a veterinarian. The tool is designed to complement, not replace, professional veterinary medicine.Key capabilities include:• Guided health questions that help owners identify and articulate symptoms in dogs, cats, and other companion animals• General guidance on which signs may warrant prompt veterinary attention versus continued home monitoring• Species and breed-aware information informed by veterinary knowledge• Accessible 24/7, globally, from any browser with no account creation or download requiredBuilding on Global MomentumASTRID’s Medical AI Companion launched globally in late February 2026 and has since been accessed in more than 65 countries. The Veterinary AI Companion extends the platform’s mission of accessible health information to the full household.The company has also confirmed that additional language support is coming soon, broadening access for non-English-speaking pet owners around the world.“As a physician and a dog owner, I’ve had the same late-night panic every pet owner knows. We built ASTRID so no one has to face those moments alone,” said ASTRID Founder Dr. Samir Qamar. "Pets are part of the family, and we wanted to extend care to them, too."Important InformationASTRID’s Veterinary AI Companion provides general health information and educational guidance for pet owners. It does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe for any animal condition and is not a substitute for professional veterinary care. Pet owners should consult a licensed veterinarian for any health concerns regarding their animals.About ASTRIDASTRID (AI System for Trusted Healthcare Resources and Informed Decisions) is a global AI health information platform developed by AstroDoc, Inc. ASTRID provides free, clinician-informed health information in medical and veterinary domains. The platform is LLM-agnostic, HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, and accessible from any web browser at myastrid.ai.AvailabilityThe ASTRID Veterinary AI Companion is available now, worldwide, at no cost. No downloads, no app installation, and no account required.Website: myastrid.ai

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