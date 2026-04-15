Elevator Co-Warehousing & Community Offers Emergency Support to Small Businesses Impacted by Painted Tree Closures

Elevator Co-Warehousing supports small businesses in Omaha, Des Moines, Lincoln, North Kansas City and St. Louis

Following the sudden news that Painted Tree Boutiques will be closing all locations, Elevator Co-Warehousing is stepping in to provide immediate relief.

Our mission has always been to support the ecosystem of small business owners and makers.” — Leigha Atkisson

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the sudden news that Painted Tree Boutiques will be closing all locations, Elevator , a co-warehousing and community hub for entrepreneurs, is stepping in to provide immediate relief. Effective immediately, Elevator is opening its doors to displaced makers and small business owners by offering complimentary temporary storage and workspace across its regional network.As a mission-driven organization dedicated to the success of small businesses, Elevator understands the devastating impact of losing a retail home overnight. To help these business owners stabilize while they plan their next move, Elevator is offering free space to park inventory, store equipment, and maintain operations at its facilities in Lincoln, Des Moines, North Kansas City, St. Louis, and Omaha."Our mission has always been to support the ecosystem of small business owners and makers," says Leigha, Regional Community Manager at Elevator. "We know how much effort goes into these businesses, and we want to ensure that a sudden closure doesn't mean the end of their dream. We are here to provide a safe place for them to land while they navigate what comes next."Displaced businesses are encouraged to reach out to their nearest Elevator location to coordinate move-in and storage needs.Available Locations Near Impacted Painted Tree Sites:- Elevator Lincoln: 1200 N St, Lincoln, NE 68508 | Call: (402) 385-7980 |Email: lincoln@ elevatorspaces.com - Elevator Des Moines: 204 12th Street Des Moines, Iowa 50309 | Call: (515) 974-5615 | Email: dsm@elevatorspaces.com- Elevator North Kansas City: 20 W 14th Ave, Kansas City, MO 64116 | Call: (816) 615-0017 | Email: kc@elevatorspaces.com- Elevator St. Louis: 1230 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110, St. Louis, MO | Call: (314) 256-9446 | Email: stl@elevatorspaces.com- Elevator Omaha: 1402 Jones St, Omaha, NE 68102 | Call: (402) 502-0347 | Email: omaha@elevatorspaces.comFor more information on how to access these resources or to learn more about our community, please visit elevatorspaces.com or contact the regional management team directly.About Elevator:Elevator is a co-warehousing and community space designed to help small businesses grow. By providing flexible warehouse solutions, professional office space, and a hospitality-first environment, Elevator helps entrepreneurs streamline their operations and connect with a supportive local ecosystem.

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