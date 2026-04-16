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CareCrown Integrates with AxisCare to Help Home Care Agencies Improve Caregiver Retention and Operational Performance

CareCrown graphic titled “The impact of recognition and rewards,” showing metrics including 49% reduction in employee turnover, 66% reduction in hours lost due to late clock-ins, 28% fewer late clock-ins, 25% fewer shift cancellations, and 21% fewer hours

Recognition and rewards can drive measurable impact, from fewer callouts and late clock-ins to reduced turnover and stronger operational performance.

CareCrown today announced a successful integration with AxisCare, enabling its customers to connect performance data with caregiver recognition and rewards.

CareCrown helps agencies recognize and reward caregivers for doing the right things. With AxisCare, everyday operational data becomes recognition that improves retention, care delivery, and revenue.”
— Elizabeth Moss, LPN and Co-Founder of CareCrown
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareCrown, a leading caregiver performance management platform, today announced a successful integration with the AxisCare Open API, enabling home care agencies to connect operational performance data with caregiver recognition and rewards.

The integration enables agencies using AxisCare to link verified metrics, such as on-time clock-ins and completed shifts, to CareCrown’s rewards and recognition engine. By aligning day-to-day performance data with positive reinforcement and gamification, agencies can improve caregiver engagement, reliability, quality, and care outcomes.

“Our mission is to recognize and reward caregivers for achieving their full potential,” said Elizabeth Moss, LPN and Co-Founder of CareCrown. “This integration with AxisCare makes it easier for agencies to reinforce positive behaviors using trusted, everyday operational data, helping caregivers feel valued while improving care delivery and increasing revenue opportunities.”

CareCrown has demonstrated measurable results across early agency partners, including:

-- 41% reduction in caregiver turnover

-- 34% improvement in on-time clock-ins

-- 25% fewer callouts

-- 100%+ increase in Google Reviews

-- Increased caregiver morale, improved client satisfaction, and greater operational stability

Home care agencies interested in learning more about CareCrown’s integration with AxisCare can visit www.carecrownapp.com/axiscare or email hello@carecrownapp.com.

About CareCrown

CareCrown is a caregiver performance management platform designed to help home care agencies reduce turnover and improve operational efficiencies through timely recognition and accountability. By incentivizing positive behaviors tied to real performance data, CareCrown supports stronger caregiver engagement, reliability, and more consistent care outcomes. Learn more at www.carecrownapp.com.

Tom Gaudreau
Friends Indeed, LLC d/b/a CareCrown
tom@carecrownapp.com
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Meet CareCrown - The rewards and recognition app for caregivers

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CareCrown Integrates with AxisCare to Help Home Care Agencies Improve Caregiver Retention and Operational Performance

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