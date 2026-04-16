Kyriba Collaborates with Eftsure to Strengthen Treasury Controls and Reduce Payment Fraud Risk

At Kyriba, our mission is to help CFOs and treasury leaders make smarter liquidity decisions through connected financial intelligence.” — Bruno Ferreira, Chief Revenue Officer at Kyriba

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyriba , the global leader in liquidity performance, today announced a collaboration with Eftsure, a global leader in vendor verification and payment fraud prevention, to help organizations strengthen treasury controls and reduce exposure to payment fraud.This collaboration brings together Kyriba’s connected liquidity and payment orchestration platform with Eftsure’s independent verification of vendor and bank account details, enabling strong controls earlier in the payment lifecycle and helping organizations reduce the risk of fraudulent or misdirected payments before funds are released.Treasury teams are under growing pressure to optimize liquidity, forecast accurately, and execute payments quickly across global banking networks. At the same time, vendor impersonation, account redirection scams, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks are accelerating. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), BEC scams alone have resulted in more than $55.5 billion in global losses over the past decade. Together, Kyriba and Eftsure support finance leaders as they balance speed, efficiency and governance in an increasingly real-time payments environment, where prevention is paramount.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by Kyriba and Eftsure to support finance and treasury leaders as they balance speed, efficiency, and control across the payment lifecycle. Kyriba connects banks, ERPs and financial systems to provide real-time visibility into cash, liquidity and payments. Eftsure verifies vendor onboarding and bank account changes independently, helping organizations prevent fraud before it reaches the payment stage.By embedding independent verification upstream of payment execution, treasury teams gain greater confidence that payments are going to the intended recipient, without slowing down critical workflows.​​Bruno Ferreira, Chief Revenue Officer at Kyriba, said: “At Kyriba, our mission is to help CFOs and treasury leaders make smarter liquidity decisions through connected financial intelligence. Collaborating with Eftsure strengthens that mission by adding an important layer of verification to the payment lifecycle, helping organizations ensure the funds they manage and move every day reach the intended destination.”Gabe Garcia, Head of Partnerships at Eftsure, said: “As payment ecosystems become more connected, finance leaders are placing greater emphasis on preventative controls embedded directly within financial workflows, rather than relying solely on downstream detection. Liquidity optimization and fraud prevention shouldn’t be separate conversations. Our collaboration with Kyriba brings verification upstream of payment execution, giving CFOs and treasurers greater certainty that the funds they’re moving are going to the right place.”/ENDSAbout EftsureEftsure is the global market leader in payment fraud prevention. Specifically designed for businesses, Eftsure’s end-to-end solution safeguards hundreds of billions of dollars in B2B payments every year across almost every major market worldwide. Powered by global cross-checking and dedicated verification teams, Eftsure gives organizations greater control over supplier onboarding and payment processes, ensuring businesses don’t pay the wrong people.About KyribaKyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted to transform how CFOs, Treasurers, and IT leaders connect, protect, forecast, and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity.As a secure, transparent, and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 4,000 customers, Kyriba delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, including its trusted agentic AI (TAI) bringing precision, efficiency, and confidence to financial operations.With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology, and consulting partners, Kyriba’s platform powers 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually - helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.Media Contact - Eftsure:Gareth Beddoes, Seven CommunicationsGareth@sevencommunications.com.au+61 403 463 248Media Contact - Kyriba:Connie RowlandsHead of External Communications, Kyribaconnie.rowlands@kyriba.com+44 7388 960187

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