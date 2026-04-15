SAR K9 Handler and DogBase CEO Almog Koren Invited to Present at New York's 2026 Technical Rescue Conference

2026 Technical Rescue Conference

Koren will lead a 90-minute workshop on how data and AI are reshaping K9 search and rescue operations, drawing from real-world SAR deployments

I built DogBase because I lived this problem as a handler. This session is about what AI can actually do for rescue teams today -- and where it shouldn't be trusted.” — Almog Koren, Founder & CEO, DogBase

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almog Koren, Search and Rescue K9 handler and Founder & CEO of DogBase , has been invited to present at the 2026 Technical Rescue Conference (TRC), hosted by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, New York. The conference takes place May 28-31, 2026.Koren was selected based on his background as an operational SAR K9 handler, former IDF Special Forces member, and his work developing AI and data-driven approaches to training readiness for working dog teams. His session sits in the Structural Collapse / USAR track alongside presenters covering earthquake and battlefield rescue, international USAR operations, and building collapse response.About the Technical Rescue ConferenceThe TRC is one of the most respected gatherings for USAR and technical rescue practitioners in the northeastern United States, featuring workshops across structural collapse, rope rescue, water rescue, trench operations, wilderness SAR, hazmat, EMS, and leadership. The event draws operators and decision-makers from fire departments, law enforcement, military units, and volunteer SAR organizations.Session: How Data & AI Are Reshaping K9 Search and Rescue OperationsKoren's 90-minute workshop uses K9 SAR teams as a practical case study to explore how data and artificial intelligence are changing the way rescue teams train, document, and assess operational readiness -- a challenge shared across all technical rescue disciplines.Drawing from real SAR deployments and multi-agency training environments, the session covers how AI can surface blind spots in training patterns that paper logs miss, practical examples of using structured data to identify skill gaps and support defensible certifications, and where AI-driven tools such as training pattern analysis, health and workload indicators, and automated reporting can help command staff make better decisions. Optional live demonstrations show how the same training session produces radically different insight depending on how it is documented and analyzed.The focus is not technology for technology's sake, but how rescue teams can responsibly adopt AI to enhance safety, accountability, and performance -- while respecting limited budgets and volunteer-heavy team structures.About Almog KorenAlmog Koren is an active SAR K9 handler, former IDF Special Forces operator, and software engineer with over 15 years of experience building mission-critical systems. He has trained and deployed with civilian SAR organizations in Israel and Europe, including real-world disaster response missions. His Belgian Malinois, Echo, serves as both his operational SAR partner and the original case study behind DogBase.Koren is a frequent international speaker on AI in K9 operations, having presented at NASAR SARCON, the World Police Summit in Dubai, the Frontex Conference in Krakow, the International Police K-9 Conference in Las Vegas, and Estonia Defence Week. He has been featured in Police K-9 Magazine Koren founded DogBase after experiencing firsthand the gap between the intensity of K9 training operations and the tools available to document and improve them. The platform is used by teams in over 30 countries across 12+ working dog disciplines and has logged more than 288,000 training minutes. DogBase is a Techstars '23 alumnus.Conference DetailsEvent: 2026 Technical Rescue ConferenceDates: May 28-31, 2026Location: State Preparedness Training Center, Oriskany, New YorkSession: "How Data & AI Are Reshaping K9 Search and Rescue Operations"Track: Structural Collapse / USARPresenter: Almog Koren, SAR K9 Handler & Founder & CEO, DogBaseWhen: Saturday, May 30, 2026Format: 90-minute workshop with case studies and optional live demonstrationAbout DogBaseDogBase is an AI-powered training, health management, and operational intelligence platform for professional working dog teams. Founded by SAR K9 handler Almog Koren, the platform serves teams across 12+ working dog disciplines in more than 30 countries. DogBase has been featured in Police K-9 Magazine and presented at major industry events including the World Police Summit, NASAR SARCON, and the International Police K-9 Conference.For more information, visit DogBase.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.